Vijay Sethupathi's upcoming film, VJS 56, is officially titled Baththa. The film's producer, Atlee, announced and revealed the film's first look.

The makers have now unveiled the film's first look, creating interest among fans and film buffs. The unveiled poster reveals October 1 as the film's release date.

Vijay Sethupathi is set to reunite with director Balaji Tharaneetharan for their upcoming film 'Baththa'.

The film is directed by Balaji Tharaneetharan and scheduled for release on October 1, 2016. The movie is produced by Priya Atlee and presented by Atlee.

It is produced by Atlee's A for Apple Studios in association with two other Bollywood production houses. Sai Abiyankar is doing the Music part. So far, Vijay Sethupathi and Lijomol Jose have been introduced as leading cast members in the film.

About the Outlook

On Wednesday, the team behind Baththa revealed the film's first look along with the release month, which has so far prompted eagerness among the Kollywood audience.

He wrote that the film is going to be a banger in the history of K-town, linking it to the combo of Vijay Sethupathi and Balaji Tharaneetharan's previous film success.

Atlee wrote, "K-town history la nadula konjam pakkatha skip pannama paatha... You know it's going to be a banger when this combo reunites for the third time #Baththa will meet you on October 1st #VJxBalajiCombo #BaththaFromOct1 Makkal Selvan @VijaySethuOffl #BalajiTharaneetharan". The caption enhanced curiosity and excitement among the audience.

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The first-look poster features Vijay Sethupathi in a striking new avatar, adding to the anticipation surrounding the project. The film marks another collaboration between the actor and Balaji Tharaneetharan, who previously worked together on the critically acclaimed Seethakaathi.

The poster shows VJS with an old-generation haircut, a cigarette, and black sunglasses, wearing an attractive, well-designed shirt.

In the corner, the poster displays a small boy moving (appearing to be running). The top left of the poster reveals October 1 as the worldwide release date.

Vijay Sethupathi's performance and Balaji Tharaneetharan's distinctive filmmaking style, Baththa is one of the upcoming Tamil films to watch. More details about the cast, plot and exact release date are expected to be announced by the makers in the coming days.