Entertainment

Vijay Sethupathi's 'Baththa' First Look Revealed; Release on October 1

Vijay Sethupathi and director Balaji Tharaneetharan reunite for 'Baththa'. The makers have unveiled the film's first look, featuring the actor in a stylish retro avatar, and announced its October 1 worldwide release.

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Ram Kumar
·2 min read
Baththa first look
Vijay Sethupathi's Baththa first look revealed
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Vijay Sethupathi is set to reunite with director Balaji Tharaneetharan for their upcoming film 'Baththa'.

The makers have now unveiled the film's first look, creating interest among fans and film buffs. The unveiled poster reveals October 1 as the film's release date.

Details about the film

Vijay Sethupathi's upcoming film, VJS 56, is officially titled Baththa. The film's producer, Atlee, announced and revealed the film's first look.

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The film is directed by Balaji Tharaneetharan and scheduled for release on October 1, 2016. The movie is produced by Priya Atlee and presented by Atlee.

It is produced by Atlee's A for Apple Studios in association with two other Bollywood production houses. Sai Abiyankar is doing the Music part. So far, Vijay Sethupathi and Lijomol Jose have been introduced as leading cast members in the film.

About the Outlook

On Wednesday, the team behind Baththa revealed the film's first look along with the release month, which has so far prompted eagerness among the Kollywood audience.

He wrote that the film is going to be a banger in the history of K-town, linking it to the combo of Vijay Sethupathi and Balaji Tharaneetharan's previous film success.

Atlee wrote, "K-town history la nadula konjam pakkatha skip pannama paatha... You know it's going to be a banger when this combo reunites for the third time #Baththa will meet you on October 1st #VJxBalajiCombo #BaththaFromOct1 Makkal Selvan @VijaySethuOffl #BalajiTharaneetharan". The caption enhanced curiosity and excitement among the audience.

Loading post from https://x.com/Atlee_dir/status/2087427040517521901

The first-look poster features Vijay Sethupathi in a striking new avatar, adding to the anticipation surrounding the project. The film marks another collaboration between the actor and Balaji Tharaneetharan, who previously worked together on the critically acclaimed Seethakaathi.

The poster shows VJS with an old-generation haircut, a cigarette, and black sunglasses, wearing an attractive, well-designed shirt.

In the corner, the poster displays a small boy moving (appearing to be running). The top left of the poster reveals October 1 as the worldwide release date.

Vijay Sethupathi's performance and Balaji Tharaneetharan's distinctive filmmaking style, Baththa is one of the upcoming Tamil films to watch. More details about the cast, plot and exact release date are expected to be announced by the makers in the coming days.

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Written by

Ram Kumar

Ram Kumar is known for his balanced reporting and clear storytelling across diverse subjects. With a strong commitment to factual accuracy and editorial integrity, he delivers news that keeps readers informed. His primary focus is entertainment journalism, particularly the Tamil film industry. He closely tracks movie announcements, releases, box office trends, and industry developments, providing timely updates backed by reliable sources. He has earned recognition for his film reviews, where he blends thoughtful critique with audience-friendly writing. His reviews assess performances, storytelling, and technical elements, helping readers make informed viewing choices. Beyond cinema, Ram Kumar covers major cultural events and entertainment trends shaping the region. He believes responsible journalism should inform while respecting the audience’s intelligence. Through his work at NewsBricks, he delivers credible and insightful content with clarity and authenticity.

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