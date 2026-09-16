Producer Sudhan Sundaram confirmed the news, saying a Hollywood agency approached the makers after seeing the film's international performance and strong reception in China and on streaming platforms.

The Tamil crime thriller, which became one of the most talked-about Indian films overseas after its remarkable run in China, is now being developed for a Hollywood remake.

Vijay Sethupathi's Maharaja is heading for another major milestone.

According to the producer, discussions are underway to assemble an English-language adaptation with a major Hollywood star, with production expected to begin sometime in 2027.

Development Origins

The project materialised primarily because of the film's massive commercial breakout in China, where it earned ₹91.65 crore at the box office and performed exceptionally well on international streaming platforms.

An unnamed major Hollywood talent agency approached the original production houses, Passion Studios and The Route, to acquire the English-language remake rights.

It makes history as the first-ever Tamil film to be adapted by a major Hollywood studio.

The Hollywood agency is actively package-building the project, adapting the narrative for an international setting, and pitching it to A-list talent.

Passion Studios and The Route officially announced that the Hollywood deal is finalised.

Producer Sudhan Sundaram confirmed that the film is targeted to go on the floor next year.

While Matthew McConaughey is heavily rumoured to be leading the film and has been actively discussed by the agency, no official contracts have been signed.

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What About The Hindi Remake?

The Hollywood version is not the only remake planned for Maharaja.

A Hindi adaptation was reported soon after the Tamil film became a theatrical success.

Aamir Khan acquired the Hindi remake rights through his production banner, and reports indicated that he was considering taking on the role originally played by Vijay Sethupathi.

The Hindi remake is therefore a separate project from the Hollywood adaptation.

The Hindi version attracted attention because Aamir Khan could step into Sethupathi's character.

However, as with the Hollywood project, developments concerning the final cast, director, and production schedule should be distinguished from early reports and speculation.

It is also worth noting that the Hindi remake should not be confused with Maharaj, the 2024 Hindi film starring Junaid Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat.

That film is an entirely different project and is based on a historical court case.

From a Tamil Thriller To A Global Remake

The proposed Hollywood adaptation marks another chapter in Maharaja's unusual journey.

The film began as Vijay Sethupathi's 50th lead-actor project in Tamil cinema.

It performed strongly in India, gained a large streaming audience, and then found an unexpectedly substantial theatrical audience in China.

Now barely two years after its original release, Hollywood interest has emerged.

The Hollywood remake is still some way from reaching theatres.

Matthew McConaughey remains a name being discussed rather than a confirmed cast member, and the studio and other major creative details are yet to be announced.