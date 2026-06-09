The teaser introduces Vijay Sethupathi as a visually impaired beggar navigating a harsh world where the vulnerable are often exploited. Opening with a powerful monologue about the realities beggars face, the teaser quickly establishes the film's gritty tone while hinting at a larger conflict beneath the surface.

Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the action drama marks the filmmaker's maiden collaboration with the National Award-winning actor and promises a compelling blend of mystery, emotion and high-octane action.

The makers of Slumdog 33 Temple Road unveiled the film's teaser on June 8, offering audiences their first glimpse of Vijay Sethupathi in a strikingly unconventional role.

Without revealing too much of the plot, the teaser unfolds through a series of action-packed sequences, emotional moments and intriguing character glimpses. The film appears to revolve around a hidden mystery, with Sethupathi's character emerging as a complex figure who combines vulnerability, resilience and heroism.

Known for creating memorable protagonists in films such as Pokiri and Businessman, Puri Jagannadh seems to have crafted another unique character that allows Vijay Sethupathi to showcase his versatility.

The actor's transformation into a blind beggar has already generated significant buzz, with his intense screen presence standing out as one of the teaser's major highlights.

Cast and Crew

The film also features an impressive supporting cast. Samyuktha plays the female lead, while veteran actor Tabu essays the role of a police officer. Kannada star Duniya Vijay appears in a menacing antagonist role. Brahmaji and VTV Ganesh are also part of the ensemble cast.

On the technical front, cinematographer Sam K. Naidu brings a rugged visual style to the project, complementing the film's dark and intense atmosphere.

National Award-winning composer Harshavardhan Rameshwar enhances the teaser with a powerful background score, while editor Santhosh Noozilla keeps the narrative crisp and engaging. The teaser also reflects the film's ambitious production scale.

Production and Release

Produced by Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur under the Puri Connects banner in association with JB Narayan Rao Kodrolla's JB Motion Pictures, Slumdog 33 Temple Road has completed filming and is currently in the final stages of post-production.

The film is planned as a pan-India release and will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi. While the makers are yet to announce an official release date, the teaser has successfully sparked curiosity and heightened anticipation among moviegoers.