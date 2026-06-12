Entertainment

Vishal's 'Magudam' Teaser Unveiled; Actor Appears in Multiple Avatars in Directorial Debut

Vishal's "Magudam" teaser promises a high-octane action thriller, with the actor appearing in multiple intriguing avatars. Marking his directorial debut, the film stars Anjali & Dushara Vijayan and revolves around a powerful cargo business kingpin facing dangerous rivals.

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Ram Kumar
·2 min read
Magudam teaser released
Vishal starring Magudam teaser released

The makers of Vishal's upcoming film "Magudam" released its first teaser on June 11, offering a glimpse into an action-packed world filled with mystery, violence, and multiple character arcs.

Teaser Overview

The teaser opens with a startling sequence before taking viewers through a fast-paced montage of intense action scenes featuring Vishal in what appear to be different avatars.

The actor is seen portraying a young corporate employee, a similarly aged gangster, and an elderly assassin capable of unleashing deadly violence at a moment's notice. However, it remains unclear whether these characters exist within the same timeline or represent different periods in the story.

Cast and Crew

Magudam marks Vishal's directorial debut, with Ravi Arasu credited for the film's story. Anjali and Dushara Vijayan play the female leads, with Anjali making a striking impression in the teaser through a fierce appearance featuring a blood-smeared face and a sickle clenched between her teeth, hinting at a significant role in the narrative.

The supporting cast includes Jayaprakash, John Vijay, Vamsi Krishna, Abu Salim, Arjai, VJ Jhansi, Padam Kumar, and Sabumon, among others. Pon Parthiban has penned the dialogues, while Anandh Kumaresan has written the Tamil dialogues and Rajesh A. Moorthy has handled the Telugu version.

Production Details

Backed by the late filmmaker-producer R.B. Choudary's Super Good Films banner, the film has N.B. Srikanth as editor and G. Durairaj as art director. Music for the project is composed by G.V. Prakash Kumar.

Plot and Release

The story revolves around a powerful figure who dominates the cargo business and finds himself drawn into a series of conflicts with his rivals. Magudam is scheduled for release in July and will also hit screens in Telugu under the title Makutam.

Topics

new movie releases 2026

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Written by

Ram Kumar

Ram Kumar is known for his balanced reporting and clear storytelling across diverse subjects. With a strong commitment to factual accuracy and editorial integrity, he delivers news that keeps readers informed. His primary focus is entertainment journalism, particularly the Tamil film industry. He closely tracks movie announcements, releases, box office trends, and industry developments, providing timely updates backed by reliable sources. He has earned recognition for his film reviews, where he blends thoughtful critique with audience-friendly writing. His reviews assess performances, storytelling, and technical elements, helping readers make informed viewing choices. Beyond cinema, Ram Kumar covers major cultural events and entertainment trends shaping the region. He believes responsible journalism should inform while respecting the audience’s intelligence. Through his work at NewsBricks, he delivers credible and insightful content with clarity and authenticity.

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