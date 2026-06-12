The makers of Vishal's upcoming film "Magudam" released its first teaser on June 11, offering a glimpse into an action-packed world filled with mystery, violence, and multiple character arcs.

Teaser Overview

The teaser opens with a startling sequence before taking viewers through a fast-paced montage of intense action scenes featuring Vishal in what appear to be different avatars.

The actor is seen portraying a young corporate employee, a similarly aged gangster, and an elderly assassin capable of unleashing deadly violence at a moment's notice. However, it remains unclear whether these characters exist within the same timeline or represent different periods in the story.