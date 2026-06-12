The makers of Vishal's upcoming film "Magudam" released its first teaser on June 11, offering a glimpse into an action-packed world filled with mystery, violence, and multiple character arcs.
Teaser Overview
The teaser opens with a startling sequence before taking viewers through a fast-paced montage of intense action scenes featuring Vishal in what appear to be different avatars.
The actor is seen portraying a young corporate employee, a similarly aged gangster, and an elderly assassin capable of unleashing deadly violence at a moment's notice. However, it remains unclear whether these characters exist within the same timeline or represent different periods in the story.
Cast and Crew
Magudam marks Vishal's directorial debut, with Ravi Arasu credited for the film's story. Anjali and Dushara Vijayan play the female leads, with Anjali making a striking impression in the teaser through a fierce appearance featuring a blood-smeared face and a sickle clenched between her teeth, hinting at a significant role in the narrative.
The supporting cast includes Jayaprakash, John Vijay, Vamsi Krishna, Abu Salim, Arjai, VJ Jhansi, Padam Kumar, and Sabumon, among others. Pon Parthiban has penned the dialogues, while Anandh Kumaresan has written the Tamil dialogues and Rajesh A. Moorthy has handled the Telugu version.
Production Details
Backed by the late filmmaker-producer R.B. Choudary's Super Good Films banner, the film has N.B. Srikanth as editor and G. Durairaj as art director. Music for the project is composed by G.V. Prakash Kumar.
Plot and Release
The story revolves around a powerful figure who dominates the cargo business and finds himself drawn into a series of conflicts with his rivals. Magudam is scheduled for release in July and will also hit screens in Telugu under the title Makutam.