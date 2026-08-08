The trailer establishes Sanjay as a determined athlete who achieves a major milestone by winning a gold medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Suriya plays Sanjay Vishwanath, an international pistol shooter who continues to pursue his dreams even as he enters his 40s. The story follows his journey as a late bloomer who refuses to give up on his ambitions despite the challenges life throws at him.

The trailer of ' Vishwanath and Sons' was released on August 7, offering a glimpse into an emotional family drama headlined by Suriya. Directed by Venky Atluri, the film is scheduled to arrive in theatres worldwide on August 14.

Story and Plot

However, his professional success takes a back seat when his only child is diagnosed with a serious health condition. The crisis pushes Sanjay into an unexpected situation involving a donor, played by Mamitha Baiju, setting the stage for an emotional story about love, healing and second chances.

Performances

Suriya appears to be in complete command of his character, bringing together intensity, humour and emotional depth. His mature performance and natural screen presence make Sanjay Vishwanath a relatable protagonist, while Mamitha Baiju adds warmth and charm to the narrative. The chemistry between the two actors also emerges as one of the trailer's highlights.

The supporting cast includes Radhika Sarathkumar and Raveena Tandon, adding further weight to the family-oriented narrative.

Technical Aspects

On the technical front, GV Prakash Kumar has composed the music, complementing the trailer's emotional portions. Cinematographer Nimish Ravi gives the film a rich visual texture, with the frames adding to its cinematic appeal.

Direction and Themes

Venky Atluri's trademark combination of strong emotions and entertaining storytelling is evident throughout the trailer. While the film revolves around an athlete's ambitions, it also appears to place family, relationships and personal sacrifices at the heart of its story.

Produced by Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, and presented by Srikara Studios, Vishwanath and Sons is gearing up for its worldwide theatrical release on August 14.