Entertainment

Vishwanath and Sons Trailer: Suriya's Family Drama Sets Up an Emotional Ride

The Vishwanath and Sons trailer showcases Suriya as an Olympic pistol shooter whose life takes an emotional turn when his child faces a serious health crisis, setting the stage for a story of dreams, love, healing and second chances.

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Ram Kumar
·2 min read
Vishwanath and sons trailer
Suriya and Mamitha Baiju starring Vishwanath and sons
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The trailer of 'Vishwanath and Sons' was released on August 7, offering a glimpse into an emotional family drama headlined by Suriya. Directed by Venky Atluri, the film is scheduled to arrive in theatres worldwide on August 14.

Suriya as Sanjay Vishwanath

Suriya plays Sanjay Vishwanath, an international pistol shooter who continues to pursue his dreams even as he enters his 40s. The story follows his journey as a late bloomer who refuses to give up on his ambitions despite the challenges life throws at him.

The trailer establishes Sanjay as a determined athlete who achieves a major milestone by winning a gold medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

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Story and Plot

However, his professional success takes a back seat when his only child is diagnosed with a serious health condition. The crisis pushes Sanjay into an unexpected situation involving a donor, played by Mamitha Baiju, setting the stage for an emotional story about love, healing and second chances.

Performances

Suriya appears to be in complete command of his character, bringing together intensity, humour and emotional depth. His mature performance and natural screen presence make Sanjay Vishwanath a relatable protagonist, while Mamitha Baiju adds warmth and charm to the narrative. The chemistry between the two actors also emerges as one of the trailer's highlights.

The supporting cast includes Radhika Sarathkumar and Raveena Tandon, adding further weight to the family-oriented narrative.

Technical Aspects

On the technical front, GV Prakash Kumar has composed the music, complementing the trailer's emotional portions. Cinematographer Nimish Ravi gives the film a rich visual texture, with the frames adding to its cinematic appeal.

Direction and Themes

Venky Atluri's trademark combination of strong emotions and entertaining storytelling is evident throughout the trailer. While the film revolves around an athlete's ambitions, it also appears to place family, relationships and personal sacrifices at the heart of its story.

Produced by Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, and presented by Srikara Studios, Vishwanath and Sons is gearing up for its worldwide theatrical release on August 14.

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Written by

Ram Kumar

Ram Kumar is known for his balanced reporting and clear storytelling across diverse subjects. With a strong commitment to factual accuracy and editorial integrity, he delivers news that keeps readers informed. His primary focus is entertainment journalism, particularly the Tamil film industry. He closely tracks movie announcements, releases, box office trends, and industry developments, providing timely updates backed by reliable sources. He has earned recognition for his film reviews, where he blends thoughtful critique with audience-friendly writing. His reviews assess performances, storytelling, and technical elements, helping readers make informed viewing choices. Beyond cinema, Ram Kumar covers major cultural events and entertainment trends shaping the region. He believes responsible journalism should inform while respecting the audience’s intelligence. Through his work at NewsBricks, he delivers credible and insightful content with clarity and authenticity.

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