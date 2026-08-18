Sanjay's complicated relationship with his late father, Vijay Viswanath, forms the story's emotional foundation. He has inherited not only a vast business empire but also his father's philosophy of fighting until the very end. At the same time, his past has left him with deep insecurities about marriage and relationships.

The film begins at the 2024 Olympics, where Sanjay wins a gold medal for India. Despite his success, wealth and imposing family legacy, he remains emotionally withdrawn and has deliberately kept marriage at a distance. His mother, Nirmala Devi, is increasingly concerned about her son's decision to remain single.

Directed by Venky Atluri, Viswanath and Sons presents Suriya in a different avatar as Sanjay Viswanath, a 42-year-old business baron and Olympic gold medal-winning pistol shooter who appears to have everything except a conventional family life.

Eventually, Sanjay gives in to his mother's wish to continue the family legacy. He chooses surrogacy and becomes the father of a baby boy named Abhay. However, when the child falls seriously ill, his surrogate mother Maddy, enters Sanjay's household to help with his treatment.

What begins as a practical arrangement slowly develops into an emotional bond. Maddy spends several months with Sanjay and gradually falls in love with him. Her feelings challenge Sanjay's long-standing decision to stay away from marriage.

The central conflict then revolves around whether Sanjay can overcome his fears and accept a relationship with someone 20 years younger than him.

Movie Review

Viswanath and Sons works best when it focuses on relationships rather than simply relying on its larger-than-life elements. Beneath the business empire, Olympic achievement, and family legacy is a man struggling with emotional baggage and his understanding of relationships.

Venky Atluri's writing gives the family drama enough emotional weight without losing its commercial appeal. The relationship between Sanjay, Maddy and Abhay gradually becomes the heart of the film, while Nirmala Devi adds another important layer to the family dynamic.

Mamitha Baiju brings considerable warmth and energy to Maddy. Her performance gives the character an emotional depth that makes her journey convincing. The scenes involving her feelings for Sanjay are among the film's more effective moments.

Radhika Sarathkumar also makes a strong impression. In one particularly emotional scene where Maddy reveals her feelings for Sanjay, Radhika communicates several emotions through her expressions alone.

GV Prakash Kumar's music and background score complement the film's emotional sequences effectively, adding weight without overpowering the scenes.

One of the film's biggest strengths is the maturity with which Venky Atluri handles the central relationship. Rather than glorifying problematic behaviour, the film places emphasis on boundaries, mutual understanding and what a healthy relationship should look like.

The final portions also reflect this maturity, giving the family drama a satisfying emotional resolution instead of relying solely on conventional commercial tropes.

Verdict

Viswanath and Sons is a well-written family entertainer that combines Suriya's larger-than-life screen presence with an emotional story about family, legacy, love and personal boundaries.

While its premise has plenty of commercial elements, the film's progressive treatment of relationships gives it additional depth.

Box Office

Viswanath and Sons has reportedly earned an estimated ₹120.88 crore worldwide in its first four days. The film is said to have collected around ₹65.65 crore net in India, while its overseas gross stands at approximately ₹45 crore.