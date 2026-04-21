Entertainment

Wednesday Season 3 First Look Drops on Netflix's Official Handle

Netflix has sparked fresh excitement among fans with a first-look reveal of Wednesday's next chapter, featuring Jenna Ortega in Paris under the Eiffel Tower, hinting at a darker, mystery-focused season as fans await the official trailer and release date.

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Ram Kumar
·3 min read
Wednesday Season 3 Outlook
Wednesday Season 3, look of Jenna Ortega revealed

Netflix revealed the high-voltage series "Wednesday" and its lead, Jenna Ortega. The first look reveals the season's setting in Paris with an anticipated comment.

Netflix set fans' excitement ablaze with the release of the most-watched series, Wednesday, on its official Instagram account. On Tuesday, April 21, Netflix unveiled the major plot of the Wednesday series, revealing the City of Light.

Wednesday is a gothic fantasy, mystery thriller, and coming-of-age comedy web series released on Netflix, directed by Tim Burton. It is hyped for its blend of gothic and aesthetic effects, the actors' faultless performances, and for offering a refreshing, high-quality take on supernatural teen drama that feels both spooky and cosy.

Wednesday Season 1

Season 1 of Wednesday follows Wednesday Addams as she enrols at Nevermore Academy, a school for supernatural outcasts, after being expelled from her previous school. Using her intelligence and psychic visions, she uncovers a conspiracy involving a monstrous creature known as Hyde and a hidden mastermind manipulating events. Along the way, Wednesday navigates friendships, rivalries, and her complicated family history, ultimately stopping the threat and saving the school.

Season 2 deals with the extreme Mystery and detective skills of Wednesday, while the problem revolves and fits against the main lead, where her friend Enid transforms into a werewolf permanently. The Hyde from Season 1 remained one of the villains, while other minor villains from the past who had a grudge against the Adams family also joined forces against Wednesday. The ending reveals the solving of the problems and Wednesday's journey to cure Enid, accompanied by Thing on her Motorbike.

Season 3 outlook

The released post shows Jenna Ortega standing under the famous Eiffel Tower in Paris, near her bike, as seen in the closing scene of Wednesday season 2. At the end of season 2, Wednesday (Jenna Ortega) rides her black bike. Thing, the sentient but disembodied hand who serves as a key member of the Addams family, accompanies her on the mission to find and save Enid (Emma Myers), who turned herself into a werewolf in the process of saving Wednesday from Isaac Night.

The photo also shows a kind of letter in Wednesday's hand, who appears to be confused. The revelation of the location prompts thoughts like the season may include a scene or episode set in Paris. The photo captioned "From Paris, with dread" heightens audience anticipation.

The first two seasons deal with the mystery and add Romance. The upcoming season is expected to focus more on the mystery aspect, reducing the Romance.

The official reveal from the Netflix handle had fans eagerly awaiting the trailer and release date to schedule their work and binge-watch the web series.

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Written by

Ram Kumar

Ram Kumar is known for his balanced reporting and clear storytelling across diverse subjects. With a strong commitment to factual accuracy and editorial integrity, he delivers news that keeps readers informed. His primary focus is entertainment journalism, particularly the Tamil film industry. He closely tracks movie announcements, releases, box office trends, and industry developments, providing timely updates backed by reliable sources. He has earned recognition for his film reviews, where he blends thoughtful critique with audience-friendly writing. His reviews assess performances, storytelling, and technical elements, helping readers make informed viewing choices. Beyond cinema, Ram Kumar covers major cultural events and entertainment trends shaping the region. He believes responsible journalism should inform while respecting the audience’s intelligence. Through his work at NewsBricks, he delivers credible and insightful content with clarity and authenticity.

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