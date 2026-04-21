Wednesday is a gothic fantasy, mystery thriller, and coming-of-age comedy web series released on Netflix, directed by Tim Burton. It is hyped for its blend of gothic and aesthetic effects, the actors' faultless performances, and for offering a refreshing, high-quality take on supernatural teen drama that feels both spooky and cosy.

Netflix set fans' excitement ablaze with the release of the most-watched series, Wednesday, on its official Instagram account. On Tuesday, April 21, Netflix unveiled the major plot of the Wednesday series, revealing the City of Light.

Netflix revealed the high-voltage series "Wednesday" and its lead, Jenna Ortega. The first look reveals the season's setting in Paris with an anticipated comment.

Wednesday Season 1

Season 1 of Wednesday follows Wednesday Addams as she enrols at Nevermore Academy, a school for supernatural outcasts, after being expelled from her previous school. Using her intelligence and psychic visions, she uncovers a conspiracy involving a monstrous creature known as Hyde and a hidden mastermind manipulating events. Along the way, Wednesday navigates friendships, rivalries, and her complicated family history, ultimately stopping the threat and saving the school.

Season 2 deals with the extreme Mystery and detective skills of Wednesday, while the problem revolves and fits against the main lead, where her friend Enid transforms into a werewolf permanently. The Hyde from Season 1 remained one of the villains, while other minor villains from the past who had a grudge against the Adams family also joined forces against Wednesday. The ending reveals the solving of the problems and Wednesday's journey to cure Enid, accompanied by Thing on her Motorbike.

Season 3 outlook

The released post shows Jenna Ortega standing under the famous Eiffel Tower in Paris, near her bike, as seen in the closing scene of Wednesday season 2. At the end of season 2, Wednesday (Jenna Ortega) rides her black bike. Thing, the sentient but disembodied hand who serves as a key member of the Addams family, accompanies her on the mission to find and save Enid (Emma Myers), who turned herself into a werewolf in the process of saving Wednesday from Isaac Night.

The photo also shows a kind of letter in Wednesday's hand, who appears to be confused. The revelation of the location prompts thoughts like the season may include a scene or episode set in Paris. The photo captioned "From Paris, with dread" heightens audience anticipation.

The first two seasons deal with the mystery and add Romance. The upcoming season is expected to focus more on the mystery aspect, reducing the Romance.

The official reveal from the Netflix handle had fans eagerly awaiting the trailer and release date to schedule their work and binge-watch the web series.