Entertainment

Welcome to the Jungle review: Chaos, laughs and nostalgia

Welcome to the Jungle brings together a massive star cast for a chaotic comedy packed with slapstick humour, action and nostalgia. While Akshay Kumar and the veteran cast shine, the overcrowded script and forced patriotic subplot prevent the film from fully living up to the franchise's legacy.

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Ram Kumar
·3 min read
Welcome to the Jungle
Akshay Kumar's Welcome to the Jungle Review
3.5/5

"A nostalgic comedy spectacle with relentless chaos."

View movie details

After years of anticipation, Welcome to the Jungle finally hit the big screens on June 26, 2026, with one of the largest ensembles ever assembled in Bollywood.

The film attempts to revive the madness and humour that made the Welcome franchise a fan favourite.

The third instalment of the popular Welcome series features a chaotic plot that may intrigue viewers but also leaves some feeling confused, reflecting its mixed reviews.

The Main Plot

The plot centres on a chaotic film-making scam in which a corrupt billionaire launders illegal wealth through a ₹2000 crore Bollywood movie designed to fail, creating a compelling central conflict.

He needs to launder a massive amount of illegal wealth while evading the tax authorities.

He devises a scheme to intentionally lose money by financing a ₹2000 crore Bollywood movie designed to be a box-office bomb.

The Nightmare Movie Production

To ensure the movie fails, he hires a chaotic, hilarious, incompetent and mismatched cast and crew.

  • A struggling, desperate actor who jumped at the paycheck was chosen as the lead actor.

  • A ragtag group of washed-up Hollywood and Bollywood eccentrics and bizarre sidekicks was also selected.

Stranded In The Jungle

The director chooses a remote, dense jungle to isolate the crew. Production ultimately fails due to a lack of advanced equipment, colossal egos, terrible acting, and physical accidents.

However, the situation turns dangerous when the crew accidentally crosses paths with a real-world international smuggling syndicate and a rogue military operation deep in the Jungle.

Real World Chaos

The clueless actors mistook the real, heavily armed terrorists for the background extras, and the actual gunfights for the special effects.

Through a series of accidental slapstick triumphs, the actors unwittingly foil the terrorists' plans, turning the movie crew into accidental national heroes.

The Star-Studded Cast

The film features an impressive, star-studded cast of over 30 Bollywood actors, comedy veterans, and special appearances, which can excite fans and critics alike.

The Main Leads

  • Akshay Kumar

  • Suniel Shetty

  • Arshad Warsi

  • Paresh Rawal

The Female Leads

  • Raveena Tandon

  • Disha Patani

  • Jacqueline Fernandez

  • Lara Dutta

The Comic Heavyweights & Co-Stars

  • Rajpal Yadav

  • Johny Lever

  • Shreyas Talpade

  • Tusshar Kapoor

  • Krushna Abhishek

  • Kiku Sharda

  • Aftab Shivdasani

Villains & Senior Supporting Cast

  • Jackie Shroff

  • Farida Jalal

  • Sanjay Dutt

  • Kiran Kumar

  • Mukesh Tiwari

  • Yashpal Sharma

What Works In This Film

  • Critics note that Akshay Kumar is back in his element, displaying energetic, physical comic timing reminiscent of his peak comedy era.

  • The veteran supporting cast heavily salvages the loose script with brilliant improvised moments and pure nostalgia.

  • While the setup is low, the situational comedy and self-aware Bollywood roasts finally find a better rhythm after the interval.

What Misses

  • With an enormous ensemble cast of 30 recognisable actors, many performers are reduced to background decoration, waiting for a single line.

  • Farhad Samji's dialogue relies heavily on low-effort rhyming gags and loud slapstick screaming rather than situational irony.

  • A late-stage patriotism-and-terrorism angle in a broader village feels like it was forcefully shoved into what should have been a carefree comedy.

Film Crew
RoleDetails
DirectorAhmed Khan
Screenplay & DialoguesFarhad Samji
Meta Story (Inspiration)Neeraj Vora (late)
ComposersMeet Bros, Anand Raaj Anand, Vikram Montrose, Sajid-Wajid, NDS, and Talwiinder
EditingNitin FCP
CinematographyKabir Lal

Final Verdict

The movie is a highly energetic, chaotic family entertainer that promises a lively experience and encourages viewers to embrace its wild, star-driven comedy.

The audience must set aside logic at the door to truly enjoy the wild jungle adventure.

Topics

new movie releases 2026

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Written by

Ram Kumar

Ram Kumar is known for his balanced reporting and clear storytelling across diverse subjects. With a strong commitment to factual accuracy and editorial integrity, he delivers news that keeps readers informed. His primary focus is entertainment journalism, particularly the Tamil film industry. He closely tracks movie announcements, releases, box office trends, and industry developments, providing timely updates backed by reliable sources. He has earned recognition for his film reviews, where he blends thoughtful critique with audience-friendly writing. His reviews assess performances, storytelling, and technical elements, helping readers make informed viewing choices. Beyond cinema, Ram Kumar covers major cultural events and entertainment trends shaping the region. He believes responsible journalism should inform while respecting the audience’s intelligence. Through his work at NewsBricks, he delivers credible and insightful content with clarity and authenticity.

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