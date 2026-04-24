Yash Breaks Silence on the KGF 3, Will Rocky Bhai Rise Again?

KGF: Chapter 1 was directed by Prashant Neel, starring Yash in the lead role, Srinidhi Shetty as the female lead, Ramachandra Raju as the main antagonist, and Archana Jois as Rocky's mother.

The Kannada movie KGF not only shook the box office in Karnataka and India but also created a huge buzz worldwide. It became the main reason people outside the state started watching Kannada movies, and it is also the main reason for actor Yash's huge fan following.

The Kannada actor Yash, fondly called "Rocky Bhai" by fans of the movie KGF, who have been eagerly waiting for updates on the next film in this franchise, has shared it publicly.

This story revolves around a poor boy who rises to become a powerful gangster in Mumbai and later challenges for ruling the Kolar Gold Fields (KGF). It was set in the 1950's and 1960's. It had become the first Kannada movie to cross 100 crore worldwide. This movie was praised for Yash's massive performance as the confident gangster, and it earned him worldwide popularity.

It was released in 2018 in many languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Malayalam.

KGF: Chapter 2, directed by Prashant Neel, follows Rocky, who becomes the king of Kolar Gold Fields while facing lethal new adversaries. The main cast of the movie includes new stars such as Sanjay Dutt, who plays the main antagonist, Raveena Tandon, and Prakash Raj. These are the few new faces that joined the KGF franchise.

Update on KGF: Chapter 3

Chapter 3 in the KGF franchise is the highly anticipated movie of all time, ever since it was revealed in the climax of KGF: Chapter 2. There have been rumours about the sequel to this movie.

Yash has clarified that KGF 3 will not come any time soon and that he is already packed with the lineup of films. He and director Prashanth Neel will come up with the sequel once he has all the movies done, and with the right script "We aren't planning anything soon because I have Toxic and Ramayana 1 and 2.

The director Prashanth Neel and I will keep talking. We need to come up with the right script, and then we'll definitely make it happen," he said at CinemaCon, 2026, where he visited to promote his upcoming film "Toxic"

The Upcoming Releases of Yash

During the event he talked about his next release "Toxic", he said that this movie was set around 1960's when Goa was under the control of Portugese even after India got Independance from British, he said there are still mysteries about the incidents that happened during this era, since it is a gangster era it has greed, power and politics "It's a father-and-son revenge saga that starts after India gained independence and the British had left, but Goa was still under Portuguese control [until 1961].

There was so much mystery around that place. It's a gangster era, so it's about greed, power, politics, but we go deeper. We explore emotions. It's a love story," he added, it has a huge ensemble of cast that includes Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, Kiara Advani and Rukmini Vasanth.

The film's music features a multi-composer lineup, including Ravi Basrur, who handles the background score and one song. Vishal Mishra has composed four tracks for the film, including the song "Tabaahi," and Tanishk Bagchi co-composes another track with Arslan Nizami and Faheem Abdullah.

This movie is directed by Geetu Mohandas, written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas, and it is scheduled to release on 4th July, 2026

The next major release from Yash is Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, a grand adaptation of the Indian epic, starring Ranbir Kapoor as Ram. It also reports that he plays Parashurama, in a dual role, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, and Sunny Deol as Hanuman. The film's music is backed by Academy Award Winners A.R. Rahman and Hans Zimmer; the film's budget is estimated at ₹835 to ₹4,000 crores.

The movie is divided into two parts. Part 1 will be released in 2026, and Part 2 will be released on Diwali, 2027