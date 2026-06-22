To confirm the release date, Yash shared a striking new poster for the film on social media. The image features the actor against a bold red backdrop, reflecting the project's intense, gritty tone.

The announcement brings clarity to the film's release plans, which have undergone several changes over the past year. Toxic was initially slated to hit theatres on March 19, 2026, before being pushed to June 4. The makers later opted for another revision to the schedule, ultimately settling on the August release date.

After months of speculation and multiple postponements, the makers of Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups have finally locked in a new release date. The highly anticipated action entertainer, headlined by Yash, is now scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on August 26, 2026.

Alongside the poster, Yash wrote:

"Honour thy father... #Toxic in cinemas worldwide from 26-08-2026. #ToxicTheMovie."

The post quickly drew enthusiastic reactions from fans, many of whom have been eagerly awaiting updates on the film.

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Star-Studded Cast

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Geethu Mohandas, Toxic is being mounted as a large-scale cinematic venture and marks one of the most ambitious projects in Yash's career after the success of the KGF franchise.

The film boasts an impressive ensemble cast that includes Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Kiara Advani, and Tara Sutaria in pivotal roles.

Expectations Remain High

Although the first glimpse released earlier received mixed reactions, anticipation for the film remains strong. The combination of Yash's star power, Geethu Mohandas' direction, and the film's unique premise has kept Toxic among the most talked-about upcoming Indian releases.

Reports suggest that the project has been designed for a global audience, with a strong focus on visual storytelling and large-scale action sequences.

Multi-Language Release

Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups is being written and filmed simultaneously in Kannada and English. To ensure a wider reach, the film will also be released in dubbed versions across Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam markets.

With its latest release date now confirmed, fans can finally mark their calendars as Yash gears up to return to the big screen with one of the most awaited films of 2026.