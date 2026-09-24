What begins as a seemingly simple meeting soon leads to a series of unusual events, including a rat's fate, while also bringing the immortal's mysterious past back into the present.

At the centre of the film is an immortal man who has lived for around 8,000 years. His life takes an unexpected turn when he encounters an ordinary traveller during a train journey.

The makers of Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai have released the film's trailer, building anticipation for its October 1 theatrical release. Written and directed by Ram, the film brings together Nivin Pauly, Soori and Anjali in a story that blends fantasy, humour, romance and emotional drama.

The film reportedly revolves around the bond between an ordinary man and an immortal who has spent centuries searching for his lost love.

What Does the Trailer Show?

The trailer gives glimpses of the relationship between Nivin Pauly's immortal character and Soori's traveller. Their interactions provide several lighter moments, while the narrative gradually shifts towards conflict and emotional intensity. Nivin is also shown in different shades, hinting at the character's long and complicated journey.

Anjali appears to have an important role in the story, with the trailer suggesting that the characters' relationships and the immortal's past are closely connected.

Cast and Crew

Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai marks Nivin Pauly's return to Tamil cinema. Yuvan Shankar Raja composed the music, while NK Ekhambram handled cinematography and Mathi VS handled editing. Umesh J Kumar is the production designer, and Stunt Silva is the action choreographer.

Production and Festival Recognition

Produced by Suresh Kamatchi under the V House Productions banner, the film has already received international recognition. It premiered at the 53rd International Film Festival Rotterdam and was selected among the 12 films in the festival's Big Screen Competition.

Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai is set to arrive in theatres on October 1.