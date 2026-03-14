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Suresh Sangaiah's Kenatha Kanom Film blends with Humour and Social Reality

Suresh Sangaiah's final film, Kenatha Kanom blends rural humour with social commentary as Yogi Babu delivers a powerful performance in a story about drought, love, and bureaucracy

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Ram Kumar
·3 min read
Yogi Babu's Kenatha Kanom with humour and social reality
Yogi Babu's Kenatha Kanom with humour and social reality

The late director Suresh Sangaiah had a unique gift for storytelling. His films often focused on ordinary people navigating extraordinary circumstances, blending rural humor with sharp social commentary.

His final film, 'Kenatha Kanom', now in theatres, continues that tradition while delivering an emotional and thought-provoking experience.

A Village fighting more than just Drought

Set in a drought-stricken village in Ramanathapuram, the film revolves around Manivasagar, played by Yogi Babu in one of the most restrained performances of his career. Manivasagar is a temple priest and sculptor whose life ambition is simple, to get married and live peacefully.

But his dream is constantly shattered by a painful, practical reality: the village has no water. Every marriage proposal falls apart when families learn about the village's severe water shortage. The lack of basic resources becomes not just a social stigma but a deeply personal obstacle.

His only ray of hope is Aradhana (Lovelyn Chandrasekhar), a strong-willed woman who loves him but faces opposition from her father, who refuses to let his daughter marry into a village struggling for water.

A shocking discovery changes everything

When the villagers finally come together to dig a communal well near Manivasagar's house, hope spreads across the drought-hit community. However, instead of finding water, they stumble upon something unexpected, fossilised dinosaur remains buried beneath the land.

The discovery brings scientists and government officials rushing to the village. Soon, the site is sealed off, and digging is prohibited in the name of scientific preservation.

What follows is a bitter irony, a village desperate for water is prevented from accessing it because the land has suddenly become historically valuable.

Powerful performances

Yogi Babu surprises audiences with a performance that goes beyond comedy. Known primarily for humorous roles, he delivers a deeply human portrayal of a man caught between love, survival, and circumstance.

George Maryan shines as a conflicted local official torn between helping his people and following government orders. His character reflects the everyday struggle of middle-level authorities trapped within bureaucracy.

The film's ensemble cast adds authenticity, portraying villagers with warmth, humour, and quiet resilience.

Cinematographer V. Thiyagarajan captures the harsh dryness of the landscape with striking visuals that make the heat and dust feel almost tangible.

Meanwhile, Nivas K. Prasanna's music complements the film's emotional beats without overpowering the story.

A thought-Provoking farewell

As the story unfolds, 'Kenatha Kanom' evolves from a rural comedy into a powerful commentary on bureaucracy, heritage, and survival. The film raises a haunting question: Why does society sometimes protect the past more fiercely than it protects the people living in the present?

While the second half takes a darker turn, the film never loses its emotional core. It ultimately stands as a moving and memorable farewell to Suresh Sangaiah, a filmmaker who understood the struggles of ordinary people.

Kenatha Kanom is currently running in theatres and is expected to stream later on JioHotstar.

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Written by

Ram Kumar

Ram Kumar is known for his balanced reporting and clear storytelling across diverse subjects. With a strong commitment to factual accuracy and editorial integrity, he delivers news that keeps readers informed. His primary focus is entertainment journalism, particularly the Tamil film industry. He closely tracks movie announcements, releases, box office trends, and industry developments, providing timely updates backed by reliable sources. He has earned recognition for his film reviews, where he blends thoughtful critique with audience-friendly writing. His reviews assess performances, storytelling, and technical elements, helping readers make informed viewing choices. Beyond cinema, Ram Kumar covers major cultural events and entertainment trends shaping the region. He believes responsible journalism should inform while respecting the audience’s intelligence. Through his work at NewsBricks, he delivers credible and insightful content with clarity and authenticity.

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