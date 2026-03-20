The romantic comedy-drama 'Youth', written and directed by Ken Karunaas, hit theatres on March 19, and early audience reactions suggest it's a light, enjoyable watch with strong performances and soulful music.

From the first shows, viewers have praised Ken Karunaas for his all-around contributions, both as a filmmaker and as the lead actor.

Playing the role of Praveen, Ken Karunaas has struck a chord with audiences for his effortless, relatable performance. Many have called his performance natural and refreshing, highlighting his ability to carry the film with ease.