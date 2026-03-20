The romantic comedy-drama 'Youth', written and directed by Ken Karunaas, hit theatres on March 19, and early audience reactions suggest it's a light, enjoyable watch with strong performances and soulful music.
From the first shows, viewers have praised Ken Karunaas for his all-around contributions, both as a filmmaker and as the lead actor.
Playing the role of Praveen, Ken Karunaas has struck a chord with audiences for his effortless, relatable performance. Many have called his performance natural and refreshing, highlighting his ability to carry the film with ease.
The supporting cast also plays a key role in keeping the film engaging:
Suraj Venjaramoodu adds his signature natural touch
Anishma Anilkumar fits well as the female lead
Devadarshini, Priyanshi Yadav, Meenakshi Dinesh, and Abison Thevarasa offer solid support
A Simple Story with Light Entertainment
'Youth' keeps things simple with a straightforward storyline that avoids heavy conflicts.
The first half, set in a school backdrop, is filled with fun and comedy moments that keep the mood lively
The second half slows down slightly, shifting towards emotional storytelling, and ends on a heartfelt note
While the plot may feel familiar, the film remains engaging thanks to its casual, easygoing narrative.
One of the standout elements of the film is its music.
GV Prakash Kumar's soundtrack has received widespread acclaim, with many viewers calling it the film's soul. His music enhances both the romantic and emotional moments, making a noticeable impact throughout.
'Youth' doesn't aim to be complex or groundbreaking, but it works as a clean, feel-good entertainer backed by sincere performances and strong music.
Ram Kumar is known for his balanced reporting and clear storytelling across diverse subjects. With a strong commitment to factual accuracy and editorial integrity, he delivers news that keeps readers informed. His primary focus is entertainment journalism, particularly the Tamil film industry. He closely tracks movie announcements, releases, box office trends, and industry developments, providing timely updates backed by reliable sources.
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