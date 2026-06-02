The FIFA World Cup kicks off across Canada, Mexico and the United States on June 11, and the announcement arrived just 10 days before the big event. India, despite lengthy negotiations between FIFA and the rightful authorities, couldn't achieve widespread football coverage.

Zee Entertainment on Monday secured the rights to broadcast the 2026 FIFA World Cup, putting an end to the uncertainty surrounding its availability in India.

India was one of the last major markets without a World Cup broadcaster. It was broken on June 1, Monday, with the announcement of securing the FIFA World Cup broadcasting rights for the 2026 tournament and a host of FIFA events through 2034.

But that was broken by India with the help of Z Entertainment, which allowed India's football fans to breathe easy. The agreement also grants Zee Entertainment the rights to broadcast 38 additional FIFA events until 2034, ensuring prolonged access to international football for audiences in one of the sport's largest markets.

Financial Details and Negotiations

The financial specifics of the deal have not been made public. However, Reuters had earlier indicated that FIFA initially requested approximately 100 million US Dollars for the India package, which includes the 2026 and 2030 World Cups, before lowering its asking price to 60 million US Dollars.

Various popular broadcasting platforms like Jiostar and Reliance Disney, which aired the World FIFA 2022, were rejected after being offered around 20 million US Dollars for the rights. As well as the Sony, which broadcast the 2014 and 2018 FIFA World Cups in India, also discussed the rights package but ultimately did not submit a bid.

The agreement brings an end to months of speculation about the tournament's availability in India and ensures that fans will be able to watch the first-ever 48-team FIFA World Cup. It is reported that the expanded tournament will be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico and is expected to be the biggest edition in the competition's history.

Launching of New Sports Channels

The company announced the launch of four new sports channels as Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2 and Unite8 Sports 2 HD to ensure an engaging viewing experience for sports fans across the country as it prepares to bring FIFA events to Indian audiences over the next eight years.

For Zee, securing the FIFA for 8 years will increase its profile and is a great advantage to add to the sports portfolio, making the brand known worldwide and gaining extreme popularity. It also allows the Indian to avoid missing the game's biggest spectacle.