4.9-Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Chamoli, Tremors in Delhi-NCR

The tremors were felt in Delhi and several adjoining areas, including Noida and Gurugram. Residents reported brief shaking and several people took to social media to share their experiences. Some residents also stepped outside their homes and gathered in open areas after feeling the tremors.

According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake occurred at 10:23 pm IST at a depth of 13 km, with the epicentre located in Chamoli, around 50 km south of Joshimath.

A 4.9-magnitude earthquake struck Chamoli in Uttarakhand late Tuesday night (October 6), sending tremors across Delhi-NCR and parts of northern India.

The latest NCS data has listed the earthquake at magnitude 4.9, replacing earlier preliminary reports that put the magnitude lower. The agency has marked the event as reviewed.

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No Major Damage Reported

No immediate reports of casualties or significant damage have been reported following the earthquake.

A magnitude in the 4.0-4.9 range is generally considered a light earthquake, although the impact can vary depending on depth, distance from the epicentre and local building conditions.

The NCS's felt-report data indicate the tremor was also registered hundreds of kilometres from the epicentre, including parts of the Delhi-NCR region.

Another Earthquake Hits Assam

The Chamoli earthquake came hours after another earthquake struck Nagaon, Assam, earlier on Tuesday morning. The NCS recorded the Assam earthquake at magnitude 4.5 around 4:23 am, at a depth of 33 km.

The back-to-back seismic activity in different parts of northern and northeastern India has drawn attention. However, the two earthquakes occurred in different regions and should not automatically be considered related.

Authorities continue to monitor seismic activity, while residents in affected areas have been advised to remain alert and follow official updates in case of further tremors.