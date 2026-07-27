Following ongoing controversies and protests, the government introduced the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 in Parliament to increase punishments significantly, enforce two-month investigation deadlines, and set up special fast-track courts.

The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024 was first introduced in Parliament in February 2024 and officially came into effect on June 21, 2024.

The government introduced the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, in the Lok Sabha on July 27, 2026, aiming to drastically tighten punishments for national exam malpractices following the NEET paper leak controversy.

Timeline

The Union Cabinet officially cleared the draft bill a few days prior, on Friday, July 24, 2026.

The copies of the proposed text were circulated among the Members of Parliament on Saturday, July 25, 2026.

Structural and Penal Escalation

The proposed Bill dramatically escalates the penal, financial and operational framework established under the original 2024 Act to create a zero-tolerance mechanism against examination fraud.

Drastic Penalties And Financial Blows

While the baseline 2024 law laid the foundation by criminalizing leaks, the 2026 update turns these offences into highly severe ones by doubling individual jail sentences up to 10 years and quintupling individual fines up to ₹50 lakh.

For organized cheating syndicates, the economic blow is catastrophic, raising potential penalties to ₹10 crore alongside aggressive new powers for the immediate attachment and seizure of assets belonging to the accused.

Fast Track Justice And Cost Recovery

The 2026 amendment addresses the structural delays of the original act by implementing a strict two-month deadline for completing investigations and mandating the creation of special fast-track courts in every state, designed to conclude trials within three months.

Furthermore, the new law shifts the financial burden of administrative failure directly onto the culprits, forcing complicit testing agencies and tech service providers to pay back the entire operational cost of re-conducting the compromised national exams.

Main Features

It covers 15 distinct illegal activities including paper leaks, OMR sheet manipulation, hacking servers, creating fake admit cards, and launching fraudulent websites.

This strict framework applies directly to highly competitive centralized tests handled by the UPSC, SSC, NTA, and RRBs (such as NEET, JEE, CUET, and NET).

Political Context

The Public Examinations Amendment Bill was fast-tracked and introduced by Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh.

This emergency amendment follows heavy student-led protests and the consecutive resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

To rebuild trust and overhaul system architecture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also formed a high-powered tech-and-exam reform task force led by Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani.

The Anti-Paper Leak Bill represents a major step toward safeguarding the integrity of India's public examination system.

It demonstrates the government's commitment to creating a transparent, secure, and merit-based environment for students and job aspirants.