Although the number of flood-affected districts has declined to nine, thousands of families remain displaced. Nearly 48,743 hectares of agricultural land remain submerged, leaving farmers with massive crop losses and threatening livelihoods across rural Assam.

The death toll has risen to 68 after two more people lost their lives in Charaideo district. While most major rivers have dropped below the danger mark, the Dhansiri River at Numaligarh continues to flow above the critical level, keeping nearby areas on alert.

The flood situation in Assam has shown signs of improvement as water levels continue to recede across several districts. However, the crisis is far from over, with more than 5.24 lakh people across 763 villages still reeling from the devastation caused by this year's monsoon floods.

Floodwaters have damaged roads, embankments and public infrastructure, while essential services continue to face disruptions in several areas.

Videos emerging from affected districts continue to highlight the scale of destruction, with villages still surrounded by water and residents struggling to return to normal life.

Rescue Gives Way to Rehabilitation

As the immediate rescue phase winds down, the government's focus has shifted toward rehabilitation and restoring essential services.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said state ministers have been assigned to oversee relief and rehabilitation efforts across the affected districts, particularly Sivasagar, Jorhat and Golaghat, where the impact remains significant.

The Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) has also begun restoring electricity in phases across flood-hit regions, including Sivasagar, Jorhat, Charaideo, Dhubri and Bongaigaon.

Safety inspections are being conducted before power is restored to ensure damaged electrical infrastructure does not pose a risk to returning residents.

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) continue rescue and relief operations alongside local authorities, while hundreds of relief camps remain operational to support displaced families.

A high-level inter-ministerial team from the Centre has also reached Assam to assess the damage and interact with affected communities.

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal described the flood situation as "very serious," adding that both the Centre and the Assam government are working closely to accelerate relief and rehabilitation efforts.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has remained in regular contact with Chief Minister Sarma and is monitoring the situation.

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Why Assam Floods Every Monsoon

The reason for Assam's recurring flood crisis is the Brahmaputra River, one of the world's largest and most dynamic river systems. Originating as the Yarlung Tsangpo in Tibet, the river enters India through Arunachal Pradesh as the Siang before becoming the Brahmaputra in Assam.

By the time it reaches the Assam valley, the river has accumulated enormous volumes of water from Himalayan glaciers, snowmelt and heavy rainfall across Tibet, Bhutan and Northeast India.

Assam's unique geography further intensifies the problem. Surrounded by the Eastern Himalayas, Patkai Hills, Naga Hills and the Meghalaya Plateau, the state receives intense monsoon rainfall as moisture-laden winds from the Bay of Bengal rise over these mountain ranges.

This process, known as orographic rainfall, feeds hundreds of tributaries, including the Subansiri, Manas, Jia Bharali, Dhansiri and Kopili, which empty into the Brahmaputra.

When heavy rainfall occurs simultaneously across the region, these rivers swell rapidly, and the Brahmaputra often overflows, inundating vast stretches of the Assam valley.

A Natural Process With Growing Challenges

Experts say annual floods are an integral part of the Brahmaputra's natural ecosystem. They replenish fertile farmland, sustain wetlands such as Kaziranga National Park, and support agriculture and fisheries.

However, climate change, shrinking wetlands, increasing encroachment on floodplains and rapid urbanisation have amplified the destructive impact of these seasonal floods.

Specialists believe long-term mitigation will require better flood forecasting, restoration of wetlands that act as natural water reservoirs, stronger embankments, improved drainage systems and stricter regulation of development in flood-prone areas.

While water levels are gradually falling, Assam now faces the far more difficult task of rehabilitation. For more than 5.24 lakh affected residents, rebuilding homes, restoring livelihoods and recovering from yet another devastating monsoon will remain the state's biggest challenge in the weeks ahead.