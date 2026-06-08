The epicentre was situated about 252 kilometres from parts of Assam, and residents in several northeastern states reported feeling the tremors shortly after the quake. The German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) also recorded the event, estimating its magnitude at 5.6 and placing the depth at 10 kilometres.

According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake occurred at 11:00 pm IST at a depth of 26 kilometres, with its epicentre located in Bhutan at latitude 27.627°N and longitude 89.660°E.

A 5.6-magnitude earthquake struck Bhutan late on June 7, triggering a series of aftershocks and sending tremors across several parts of Northeast India.

Aftershock Activity

The main earthquake was followed by multiple aftershocks, indicating continued seismic activity in the region. The first aftershock, measuring 2.8 in magnitude, was recorded at 11:18 pm IST at a depth of 22 kilometres. Its epicentre was located at latitude 27.580°N and longitude 89.821°E.

A second aftershock of magnitude 2.4 occurred at 11:52 pm IST. According to NCS data, it originated at a depth of 18 kilometres, making it shallower than both the main tremor and the earlier aftershock.

The sequence of seismic events unfolded in less than an hour, with magnitudes gradually decreasing from the initial 5.6 quake to 2.8, then 2.4. The recorded depths ranged between 18 and 26 kilometres.

Damage Assessment

Despite the widespread tremors, no immediate reports of casualties or property damage were received. In a preliminary assessment compiled from districts bordering Bhutan and areas closest to the epicentre, authorities confirmed that no loss of life or structural damage had been reported as of 12:15 am on June 8.

District emergency centres in Bajali, Baksa, Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Chirang, Dhubri, Nalbari, South Salmara and Tamulpur reported no damage following the earthquake. Officials in Kamrup and Kamrup Metro districts also stated that no adverse incidents had been reported from the field.

In Goalpara and Kokrajhar, where the tremors were felt more distinctly, district administrations alerted local officials and closely monitored the situation. However, no casualties or infrastructure damage had been reported in either district at the time of the preliminary assessment.

State disaster management authorities said monitoring efforts were continuing across affected districts and that further assessments would be conducted through the night and into the early hours of June 8 to identify any delayed reports of damage.