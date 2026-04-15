CBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2026 out soon, How to Check?

To see the result, a student needs their roll number, school code, and admit card ID. It is always better to keep these details ready before the link goes live.

Now, everyone wants to know when the marks will appear on the official website. According to current reports, the Class 10 and 12 results are expected to be released today, April 15.

The Central Board of Secondary Education is preparing to release the Class 10 and Class 12 results very soon. This year, over 44 lakh students across India appeared for these important exams. The Class 10 exams ended in March, while the Class 12 exams finished in early April.

Method 1: Using the Official Website

Step 1: Go to the official website at cbseresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for your specific class (X or XII) for 2026.

Step 3: Enter your Roll Number, School Number, and Admit Card ID.

Step 4: Click "Submit" to view your results.

Step 5: Download the PDF for your records.

Method 2: Using DigiLocker (For Digital Marksheets)

Step 1: Visit digilocker.gov.in or open the app.

Step 2: Sign in using your registered mobile number and Aadhaar details.

Step 3: Go to the "Education" section and select "CBSE."

Step 4: Choose the "Class X or XII Marksheet" option.

Step 5: Enter your roll number and the 6-digit security PIN provided by your school to see and save your verified document.

Is there a way to check marks without the internet? Yes, students can also use the IVRS (Interactive Voice Response System) by calling the official CBSE numbers.

If the student is a local subscriber in Delhi, the number to dial is 24300699; students living in any other part of India must call 011-24300699.

Alternatively, a student can send an SMS to 7738299899 in the format "cbse10 [rollno] [sch no] [centre no]" to get their results immediately.

The Passing Marks and Performance Trends

There is a lot of talk about how well students performed this year. In the past, the overall pass percentage has remained quite high. For example, last year, more than 93% of students passed the Class 10 exams.

Experts believe that the percentage will stay similar or even improve this time. To pass a subject, a student must score at least 33% marks.

For Class 10, this includes both internal marks and the final exam. However, for Class 12, students must pass the theory and practical parts separately.

If a student is not happy with their mark, the board provides a second chance through the Phase 2 or compartment exams. These exams are usually held in May and June for those who want to improve their scores.

This ensures that every student has a fair opportunity to do better.

Important Details for the Result Day

The result day is always a mix of excitement and nerves. The board no longer releases a "topper list" to reduce stress among teenagers. Instead, the focus is on overall growth and each student's individual success.

The digital marksheet will show the grades from A1 to E. An A1 grade means the student is in the top 1/8 of the candidates who passed. It is important to check the spelling of the name and other personal details on the scorecard as soon as it opens.

Does the board send physical mark copies immediately? The online result is provisional. The schools will provide the original certificates after a few weeks. Students should stay calm and trust their hard work. Whether the marks are high or low, there are always many paths to a successful career.

Will this year set a new record for the highest pass percentage in the history of the board? Only time will tell, but hopes are very high for the 2026 batch.