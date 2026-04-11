India

CBSE Introduces New AI Curriculum for classes 3 to 8 from the 2026-27

CBSE introduces a new AI curriculum for classes 3 to 8 from the 2026-27 academic year, aiming to equip students with essential skills like logical thinking, problem-solving, and digital awareness. The move marks a significant step towards preparing young learners for an AI-driven future

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Maheswari
·2 min read
CBSE new AI curriculum
CBSE New AI Curriculum for class 3 to 8

As the entire world relies on Artificial Intelligence and Computational Thinking, even the education industry has transformed from teaching students the same old syllabus to teaching the syllabus that the current world is in or needs.

The Central Board of Secondary Education introduces a new AI curriculum for classes 3 to 8 from the 2026-2027 academic year, and also assigns a new set of training curricula for students.

This initiative aligns with the National Education Policy, 2020, and reforming these education policies is crucial in light of the world's increasing reliance on Artificial Intelligence. Still, if the schools or the syllabus stick to the old syllabus and transition to the new syllabus, it would become very difficult for the students to dwell in an AI-driven world

As this new curriculum is made to develop the students' ability to think logically, solve problems systematically, find patterns, develop digital awareness, and have a basic understanding of AI

This curriculum was launched in Delhi by the Union Education Minister, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, at Vigyan Bhawan.

The New Curriculum

It was made in a phase and age-appropriate way

For classes 3 to 5

  • It is designed to help students learn through games and puzzles.

  • And it also makes students more focused on pattern recognition and logical thinking.

  • And it also makes sure that the students has minimal screen time as they are in 3 to 5 grades it is very crucial to make them to have a very minimal screen time at this very young age, if they have a maximum amount of screen time at this age itself then it will be very difficulty for them at the adult age as it will have huge impacet on them now.

For classes 6 to 8

  • Introduction to basic AI concepts

  • Data Handling

  • Simple Algorithms

  • Ethical use of AI systems

Teacher Training and Implementation

Because of this new AI Curriculum, even teachers have workshops and teacher training programs, and it provides school-level maintenance support.  

The introduction of an AI curriculum will have a significant impact on students' lives, as it prepares them for a technology-driven world at a very young age.

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Written by

Maheswari

With a background in Literature, she brings strong creative writing skills and clarity to her work in content writing. Her academic foundation enables her to present news in a simple, engaging, and reader-friendly manner. She is passionate about covering current affairs in India and Tamil Nadu, along with science-related topics that explain innovations and discoveries in an accessible way. She believes in delivering accurate, clear, and responsible information to audiences. Her focus is on simplifying complex subjects while maintaining credibility and journalistic integrity. Through her writing, she aims to inform and educate readers with meaningful and trustworthy content.

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