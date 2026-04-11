As the entire world relies on Artificial Intelligence and Computational Thinking, even the education industry has transformed from teaching students the same old syllabus to teaching the syllabus that the current world is in or needs.

The Central Board of Secondary Education introduces a new AI curriculum for classes 3 to 8 from the 2026-2027 academic year, and also assigns a new set of training curricula for students.

This initiative aligns with the National Education Policy, 2020, and reforming these education policies is crucial in light of the world's increasing reliance on Artificial Intelligence. Still, if the schools or the syllabus stick to the old syllabus and transition to the new syllabus, it would become very difficult for the students to dwell in an AI-driven world