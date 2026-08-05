Chandipura Virus: 22 children died in Gujarat, 2026 Outbreak

Chandipura Virus is an RNA virus belonging to

Although scientists have known about it for decades, the virus gained widespread attention after several deadly outbreaks in India, especially during the monsoon season.

The Chandipura Virus (CHPV) is a rare but highly dangerous virus that primarily affects children and causes Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES), a severe inflammation of the brain.

Family: Rhabdoviridae

Genus: Vesiculovirus

Virus Type: Negative-sense single-stranded RNA virus

It is considered an arbovirus, meaning it is transmitted by arthropods such as insects.

Scientists classify Chandipura virus as a neurotropic virus, meaning it has a strong tendency to affect the nervous system, especially the brain.

Once the virus reaches the brain, it can rapidly destroy nerve cells, causing swelling, seizures, and encephalitis.

Discovery Of Chandipura Virus

The virus was first discovered in 1965 from the blood of patients suffering from a dengue-like febrile illness in Chandipura village, Nagpur district, Maharashtra, India.

Discovery And Taxonomy

Virologists isolated the pathogen from two adult patients. Following standard virological naming conventions, it was named after the geographical location of its discovery.

This virus is part of the same family as the rabies virus; however, Chandipura acts in a distinctly different manner.

For decades, it was considered an "orphan virus" (a virus not strongly linked to severe human outbreaks) until subsequent encephalitic outbreaks firmly established its dangerous nature.

Natural Origin And Transmission

The virus is an arthropod-borne zoonotic pathogen.

It primarily originates and circulates within vector insects, most notably female Phlebotomine sandflies (Phlebotomus papatasi and Sergentomyia species).

Mosquitoes (such as Aedes aegypti) and ticks can also carry and experimentally transmit the virus, though sandflies remain the principal wild vector.

High levels of anti-CHPV antibodies have been identified in domestic animals like pigs, buffaloes, cattle, goats, and sheep in endemic zones, pointing to their role as natural animal reservoirs.

The virus does not spread from person to person through respiratory droplets or physical contact.

Humans can only contract the virus when bitten by an infected sandfly.

Rapid Clinical Progression

Once the virus enters the bloodstream, it rapidly multiplies and crosses the blood-brain barrier, damaging the central nervous system.

The timeline progresses swiftly, often leading to severe complications or death within 24 to 48 hours of hospitalisation.

Symptoms typically emerge between 3 and 6 days after exposure.

The initial signs of this virus include a rapid onset of high fever, intense headache, vomiting, and muscle pain.

The advanced encephalitis symptoms would include convulsions/seizures, altered sensorium, delusion, and rapid loss of consciousness.

Which Age Group Is Most Affected?

The disease mainly affects children under 15 years of age, and most severe cases occur in children under 10 years.

Adults can also become infected, but severe disease is much less common.

Researchers believe children are more vulnerable because their immune and nervous systems are still developing.

Treatment And Prevention

There is currently no approved vaccine or specific antiviral drug available to treat CHPV.

Treatment is strictly symptomatic, focusing on reducing brain inflammation, controlling seizures, and maintaining respiratory stability.

Prevention relies heavily on environmental sanitation, using protective mosquito nets, and using insecticides and dusting powders (like gamaxine) to target sandfly breeding grounds.

The 2026 Outbreak

During the 2026 monsoon season, Gujarat again reported a significant outbreak.

Authorities reported 35 confirmed cases among 184 suspected cases, with 22 reported deaths, prompting intensified surveillance and treatment efforts.

Scientists are studying improved rapid diagnostic tests, experimental antiviral drugs, vaccine development, and viral genome sequencing to understand mutations and improve outbreak response.

However, no antiviral therapy or vaccine has yet been approved for routine clinical use.