The movement demands the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, compensation for the families of affected students, and widespread institutional reforms.

The movement was supported by prominent activist and educationist Sonam Wangchuk, who began an indefinite hunger strike to protest the state of the education system.

CJP members and followers planned "Chalo Sansad", a march to the Indian Parliament for reforms in the education system. Supporters and police clashed ahead of their proposed "Chalo Sansad" march on the first day of the monsoon session of Parliament on Monday.

Sonam Wangchuk has agreed to end the hunger strike today if the government approves his three conditions. In a handwritten letter shared from what he described as his "illegal detention" at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital, Wangchuk said his first condition is if the government takes accountability for the alleged "failures" in the education system - especially the recent NEET question paper leaks.

His second condition is that political leaders assure him that the paper leak issue will be raised in the Parliament. In his third demand, Wangchuk said top political leaders must visit him at the hospital and give assurance of the other two conditions.

The All India Students' Association (AISA) on Monday announced that its three student leaders, Neha Bora, Manish Kumar and Aameen Amitoj, had concluded their 23-day hunger strike at Jantar Mantar after an appeal by a delegation led by parliamentarians Manoj Jha, Rajaram Singh and Amra Ram, along with Dr Yogendra Yadav, advocate Prashant Bhushan, Prof. Atul Sood, and actors Prakash Raj and Shabana Azmi.

"Chalo Sansad" (March to Parliament) in New Delhi is a youth-led protest demanding accountability and sweeping reforms in the Indian education system.

Sparked by recurring competitive exam scandals, paper leaks, and student suicides, protesters marched on the opening day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

Chalo, Sansad, and Chaos in Jantar Mandir

CJP planned the Chalo Sansad, but it faced police disapproval. Because the march coincided with the Monsoon Session of Parliament, the Delhi Police imposed prohibitory orders (Section 163) across the New Delhi district, completely denying permission for the procession.

Despite the heavy deployment of barricades and security forces, thousands of students and supporters gathered at Jantar Mantar.

Clashes erupted as the Delhi Police and Rapid Action Force (RAF) used lathis (batons) to stop protesters and prevent them from advancing toward the heavily secured Parliament complex.

CJP defiantly rejected the Delhi Police's denial, declaring that the march would proceed as planned despite the restrictions.

Founding President Abhiijeet Dipke issued a public video statement declaring it would be the biggest march in the history of independent India, claiming that their constitutional rights backed the demonstration.

Sonam Wangach, in his letter from the hospital, urges people to gather and march regardless of police orders.

The Delhi Police categorically stated that no formal written permission was ever sought or granted for the rally. They officially designated the march "unauthorised" and "illegal"

Delhi Police deployed over a hundred personnel alongside Rapid Action Force (RAF) teams to heavily barricade the borders of Jantar Mantar and Parliament Street.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) also shut down five major central stations, including Rajiv Chowk, Janpath, and Patel Chowk, to block the influx of protesters.

Because the CJP and its student base refused to back down, the standoff quickly culminated in chaotic physical clashes near Jantar Mandir, with the police using lathis (batons) to disperse the crowds and detaining dozens of defiant demonstrators, which ultimately created the chaotic situation in the place.