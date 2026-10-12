The CJP had called for a rally at Jantar Mantar to protest against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and alleged voter list fraud. However, Delhi Police denied permission for the gathering due to a late application and potential law and order risks.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, along with party leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, was reportedly detained at Indira Gandhi International Airport after arriving from Mumbai. Police also detained other protesters as security was tightened across the capital.

CJP youths vow to continue the protest even after the detention of its key leaders and members, Abhijit Dipke, Saurav Das, and Ashutosh Ranka, who were detained by Delhi Police today.

As part of a preventive crackdown, police officers boarded a flight arriving from Mumbai at the New Delhi airport to detain Dipke alongside party leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka.

This action was part of a larger security clampdown across the capital, including the deployment of heavy security forces, the closure of multiple metro stations, and restricted mobile internet services in central parts of the city.

The incident became the talk of the town after the arrest video was released. Soon after Abhijeet Dipke's arrest, a video about the protest was posted on CJP's official page, saying that, in the absence of Abhijeet Dipke and the other two, the protest must continue under the leadership of Ajinkya Shinde and asking protesters to follow him.

Continuation of the Delhi Protest

After the incident, Ajinkya Shinde posted a video urging protesters to march toward Jantar Mantar and to protest wherever they are stopped.

Shinde says the Government is scared of unity and urges the youth to come to Jantar Mantar; he also insists that if the police stop the protesters, they should make the very spot Jantar Mantar.

To avoid heavy damage during the protest, police detained several demonstrators around Jantar Mantar. Police are also expecting around 7,000 protesters; because of this, the authorities have imposed many restrictions.

The restrictions included Internet curbs in parts of Delhi, market and Metro station closures, and the cancellation of dozens of trains bound for the capital.

Entry and exit gates at 45 Delhi Metro stations, including Rajiv Chowk, New Delhi, Central Secretariat, Patel Chowk and Kashmere Gate, will remain closed, and over 250 trains from other states, along with local trains, will be affected.

Internet services have also been suspended within a 4 km radius of the Janpath-Kartavya Path crossing for 24 hours. The party maintained that the detention of its leaders would not weaken its resolve and vowed to continue raising its demands.

The developments have brought renewed attention to the party's protest against the alleged irregularities in the electoral roll revision process. The CJP's decision to continue its demonstration despite the detention of its leaders underscores its determination to press ahead with its demands.

Latest Developments

As of October 12, 2026, the three CJP leaders have been released following a court order. Dipke has maintained that the movement will continue, despite the legal conditions associated with their release. Meanwhile, authorities have eased some of the restrictions imposed during the October 10 protest, with Metro stations reopening and mobile internet services restored in central Delhi. More than 20 FIRs have reportedly been registered in connection with the demonstrations.