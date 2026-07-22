TVK firmly said the party is in an uncompromising and firm stand that the National Entrance Eligibility Test (NEET) for Medical Students should be scrapped completely.

On Tuesday, the Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) under the guidance of Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay, officially stated its demand to completely scrap the NEET exam through an official press statement/release. It also demanded that states be given full powers over matters relating to medical education.

The Tamil Nadu government has raised its voice and joined the youth protest in Delhi, led by CJP members, which has been going on for more than twenty days. It also condemns the action taken against the students and political leaders who support the protest.

Calling for structural reforms in the education sector, the party said states should have full authority over matters relating to education, including medical education. It also added, "If an immediate transfer of powers is not legally feasible, it proposed an interim arrangement. If an immediate transfer of powers is not legally feasible, it proposed an interim arrangement."

TVK said such a move would ensure that state governments have complete control over education policy, including medical education. They also said, "This is our vision for both a permanent and an interim solution. Our victorious leader, Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister, C.Joseph Vijay, has already emphasised this."

TVK slams Rahul Gandhi's Arrest

TVK stated that the action against Rahul Gandhi was highly unacceptable, calling it a blatant assault on democratic rights. "The crushing of democracy in the capital is strongly condemnable! The arrest of Lok Sabha Opposition Leader Mr Rahul Gandhi... by being dragged by the Delhi Police and carried away in handcuffs, is a blatant attack on democratic rights," the party expressed through its official handles.

TVK highlighted that Rahul Gandhi was on the ground supporting a non-violent, justified protest by the youth and students.

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TVK targets the opposition party

Without naming the opposition party, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), TVK accused its political rival of misleading voters over the issue of NEET. The party said it will not make fake promises like scrapping NEET ourselves for votes and will never indulge in the fraudulent politics of deceiving people.

TVK maintained that its position was based on securing constitutional powers for the states rather than making promises that could not be implemented.

Party's response to recent criticism

Udhayanidhi Stalin, the Opposition leader of DMK, criticised the Tamil Nadu Government over its handling of rapper Therukkural Arivu, who has raised his voice against NEET.

Before being escorted away by the police, Arivu briefly raised anti-NEET slogans outside the Tamil Nadu Secretariat at Fort St George in Chennai.

The statement also appeared as a reply to critics, whom it accused of appropriating the efforts and ideas of others for political gain.

The party said those who indulge in the unethical politics of putting their own label on others' hard work, ideas, and struggles should immediately stop targeting the party.