This party is widely known, and its members are primarily Gen Z. It goes viral for a month because of its voice supporting various good causes, such as education. It gets even more attention when the NEET question paper leak hits the news. Abijeet and the party members want Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to resign, as the issue has significantly affected students and aspirants.

Coackroach Janta Party is a famous party which recently gained popularity. On May 16, 30-year-old Abhijeet Dipke posted a Google Form on X, inviting people to register for the "Cockroach Janta Party", a satirical political outfit born a day after Chief Justice of India Surya Kant drew criticism for his "cockroach" remark.

Abijeet Dipke, founder of the Coackroach Janta Party (CJP), asked all the members and supporters of the party to gather at Jantar Mantar in Delhi for a protest demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, with proper approval from the Delhi police.

CJP's protest

The protest has been scheduled for June 6 at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, after obtaining police approval. The party's founder, Abijeet, on his official X handle, invited all members to gather in Delhi to lead a peace protest, highlighting concerns about education, unemployment, and governance affecting young Indians. The Delhi demonstration marks the group's first major on-ground mobilisation after achieving substantial online support.

At the protest, the party's founder, who had returned from Boston, was seen leading it. When Abijeet is on his way, the CJP posts a news item with a photo of Dipke holding up a copy of the autobiography of social reformer Dr BR Ambedkar.

"With the full backing of the Constitution of India, cockroaches will begin our protest at Jantar Mantar, demanding Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation starting at 10 am. [Abhijeet Dipke] is on his way to Jantar Mantar," the official handle of CJP said in a post while sharing the photo.

The Delhi Police has granted permission to the Cockroach Janta Party to hold a demonstration at Delhi's Jantar Mantar from 10 am to 5 pm today, according to a copy of the permission letter accessed by India Today.

It further notes that the request for permission was received by the police earlier in the day. Abhijeet Dipke, the founder of CJP, countersigned the police letter. He landed in Delhi from the US at around 7:30 am today, per his X post.

After sharing the approval, the founder urged everyone to rush to Jantar Mantar. Due to the planned protest, security has been tightened in Delhi, with the police deploying additional personnel at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, border entry points, and other sensitive locations.

CJB members first protest at Jantar Mantar at Delhi

Founder's request to the supporters

Later today, on his X handle, Abijeet shared another post, widely considered a request to followers who plan to take part in the protest.

In the post, he asked supporters not to carry any books or the Tiranga and urged them to buy flowers for the police as a gesture of gratitude to those who approved the protest. He added, " We have to lead this movement with love and peace!"

The party's protest went viral online because it followed the rules and the founder's instructions, showing a gentle approach to protest. Overall, it shows a blend of rage and peace in Genz's concern towards the society.