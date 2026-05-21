For Abhijeet Dipke, a 30-year-old Indian student and Boston University graduate, the remarks struck a personal chord. Speaking about why he launched the movement, Dipke said the comments felt deeply hurtful because they came from someone entrusted with safeguarding constitutional rights and freedom of expression.

The movement emerged after controversial remarks allegedly made by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant during a court hearing, where some unemployed youth and online activists were reportedly compared to "cockroaches" and "parasites." The comments triggered widespread backlash online, particularly among young Indians.

What started as online outrage has now transformed into one of the most talked-about digital movements in India. The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), launched by Abhijeet Dipke, has rapidly gained attention across social media, attracting millions of followers within days and sparking debate around youth frustration, political participation, and freedom of expression.

"When the Chief Justice compares citizens to cockroaches and parasites for expressing opinions, it hurts more because the judiciary is supposed to protect that right," Dipke reportedly said, adding that similar comments from political figures may not have triggered the same reaction.

From Meme Campaigns to Political Satire

Dipke is no stranger to political communication. Between 2020 and 2023, he volunteered with the Aam Aadmi Party's social media team, contributing to meme-driven digital campaigns during the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections, which Arvind Kejriwal won. However, Dipke later distanced himself, saying expectations from established politics had not been met.

In 2026, he launched the Cockroach Janata Party, branding it as the "voice of the lazy and unemployed." The movement describes itself as a platform built "by the youth, for the youth" and uses the slogan: "Secular, Socialist, Democratic, Lazy."

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What Does the CJP Promise?

Though the party is not formally registered, its website outlines a manifesto that features bold, controversial promises. These include:

No post-retirement Rajya Sabha positions for Chief Justices

Strict action against alleged voter deletion, calling it an attack on democracy

50% reservation for women

Cancellation of licenses of media houses allegedly controlled by influential businessmen

A 20-year ban on political defectors from contesting elections or holding office

The proposals, while satirical in tone, have fuelled discussions about institutional accountability, unemployment, exam paper leaks, and dissatisfaction with mainstream politics.

A Social Media Explosion

What began as satire quickly turned into a digital phenomenon. The CJP's Instagram account reportedly surged from around 9 million to over 11 million followers within hours, surpassing the BJP's official account. The Congress remains ahead with a larger following, while the AAP trails behind.

However, the movement also faced obstacles online. According to Dipke, the CJP's Instagram account was suspended twice, while its X account was withheld in India on May 21, shortly after its rapid growth drew national attention.

Reacting to the block, Dipke shared a screenshot online, saying the move had been expected.

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More Than Just a Meme?

Despite its humorous branding and meme-heavy approach, the CJP has tapped into genuine frustrations among India's youth, including concerns about unemployment, exam paper leaks such as the NEET controversy, political representation, and institutional trust.

Whether the Cockroach Janata Party evolves into a formal political organisation or remains a powerful online protest movement remains uncertain. But one thing is clear: within days of its launch, the meme-driven campaign has moved beyond internet jokes and firmly entered India's political discussion.