In contrast, the price of a 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder remains unchanged following a previous ₹29 hike in June.

They have slashed the price of a 19-kg cylinder by ₹183.50 across India, marking the first commercial rate reduction of the year.

Oil marketing companies have announced a significant reduction in the price of commercial LPG cylinders to provide relief to businesses such as restaurants, hotels and small enterprises that rely heavily on Liquefied Petroleum Gas for daily operations.

Key Drivers Behind The Price Hike

The recent increases in LPG prices across India, including the ₹29 hike for domestic cylinders and heavy spikes for commercial cylinders earlier this year, were primarily triggered by severe geopolitical tensions in West Asia and surging international costs.

Over 54% of India's LPG imports travel through the Strait of Hormuz. The military standoff and security threats in this narrow channel delayed shipping and choked off supplies, eventually increasing cylinder prices.

India's LPG import rates are pegged directly to the Saudi Contract Price, the primary benchmark.

Due to the supply crunch, this benchmark jumped by roughly 46% from the pre-crisis level.

Even with the ₹29 and ₹60 domestic hikes, State-run Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) were absorbing massive under-recoveries.

While the market-linked cost of supplying a single domestic cylinder crossed ₹1,600, the government mandated retail caps of ₹950 to shield households, forcing partial price corrections to offset spiralling losses.

Strategic Investments Implemented To Control Costs

To prevent runway inflation and secure national fuel supplies, the government implemented several emergency measures

Sourcing was aggressively shifted away from Middle Eastern channels, with imports increasing from the United States, Canada, and Algeria.

The Indian Government instructed domestic refineries to ramp up operations to peak capacity, resulting in a 62.5% increase in daily LPG production from 32,000 to 52,000 tonnes.

This strategic movie aimed to combat fuel shortages, reduce reliance on costly imports, and ensure supply stability during a global crisis.

Beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) were given an immediate ₹300 subsidy per refill, capping their net out-of-pocket expenses at ₹642.

19-kg Commercial LPG Cylinder Prices

Due to easing geopolitical tensions in West Asia and softening international crude oil benchmarks, commercial prices have dropped significantly.

19-kg Commercial LPG Cylinder Prices City Price Delhi ₹2,930.00 (Reduced from ₹3,113.50) Mumbai ₹2,885.50 (Reduced from ₹3,067.50) Kolkata ₹3,072.00 (Reduced from ₹3,255.50) Chennai ₹3,100.00 (Reduced from ₹3,283.00)

14.2-kg Domestic LPG Cylinder Prices

Domestic consumers will have to wait, as domestic cooking gas prices are frozen for July, maintaining the retail prices established last month.

14.2-kg Domestic LPG Cylinder Prices City Price Delhi ₹942.00 Mumbai ₹941.50 Kolkata ₹968.00 Chennai ₹957.50

5-kg Free Trade LPG (FTL) Cylinder Prices

The 5-kg FTL cylinder, which serves migrant workers and street vendors, has also seen a price cut.

5-kg Free Trade LPG (FTL) Cylinder Pric City Price Delhi ₹808.50 (Reduced by ₹13)

The reduction in commercial LPG prices is expected to benefit businesses by lowering fuel expenses; however, households will not see any immediate changes in their cooking gas bills.

Market observers will continue to monitor the global energy prices to determine whether the future revisions could also bring relief to domestic consumers.