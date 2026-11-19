In its latest bulletin on November 18, the IMD said Akvan was moving north-northwestward at about 3 kmph. At 5.30 a.m., the storm was centred about 610 km southeast of Machilipatnam and 610 km south-southeast of Visakhapatnam.

The IMD's recent report traces Cyclone Akvan's intensification over the Bay of Bengal and says the storm is moving north-northwestward over the central parts of the South Bay of Bengal and the adjoining West-central Bay of Bengal.

Cyclone Akvan has intensified over the Bay of Bengal, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue warnings for coastal Andhra Pradesh and neighbouring regions.

The IMD has said several places in coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and Odisha are likely to receive extremely heavy rainfall on November 19 and 20.

On Wednesday, November 18, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said severe cyclonic storm Akvan is now expected to cross the coast between Narsapur in Andhra Pradesh and Puri in Odisha around noon on November 20.

Wind speeds are expected to reach 100-110 kmph, with gusts up to 120 kmph; however, the coastal warning indicates winds could reach 120-130 kmph, gusting to 145 kmph, from the night of November 19 until landfall.

Safety Measures taken by Andhra Pradesh

The three satellite views provide different perspectives on the approaching storm, its movement over the Bay of Bengal, and the coastline likely to be affected.

Ahead of the report on heavy rainfall, Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed the district administration to strengthen preparations, including positioning National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force teams in vulnerable areas.

Officials have been asked to keep electricity crews ready and ensure adequate stocks of poles, transformers, and conductors to handle possible power disruptions.

The state is monitoring 30,808 registered fishing boats along its 1,053-km coastline, while authorities work to bring the remaining vessels ashore. For fisher communities, more than 1.08 lakh voice alerts have also been issued.

The IMD also advised fishermen not to venture into the Bay of Bengal until conditions improve, as sea conditions are expected to become extremely rough to phenomenal near the Andhra Pradesh coast ahead of landfall.

Farmers have been advised to harvest mature crops early and clear drainage channels to minimise waterlogging and crop damage.

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Safety Measures taken by Odisha

As a precautionary measure, the Malkangiri district administration announced the closure of all schools, colleges, and Anganwadi centres on November 19 and 20.

The Odisha government's Works Department also issued an advisory directing its field functionaries to remain on high alert in view of the approaching cyclone and the likelihood of heavy rainfall.

Officials have been asked to take all necessary precautions to ensure the safety of road users and protect public infrastructure from damage caused by strong winds, waterlogging, and traffic disruptions.