It comes after two cyclones, Arnab and Murasu, affected the region during the same month, making this weather development particularly interesting.

The system is forecast to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm before approaching the Andhra Pradesh coastline, and is named Cyclone Akwan, also spelt Akvan.

The developing cyclonic system is gathering strength over the Bay of Bengal, drawing attention.

In recent developments, concerns are growing about the possible effects on Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Tamil Nadu.

Though the storm's centre, known as the eye, crosses the coastline and moves from water onto land along the Andhra Pradesh coast, its impact could reach several parts of Tamil Nadu through heavy rainfall and changing weather conditions.

Coimbatore may also experience torrential rains because of its location near the Western Ghats.

Projected Timeline And Intensity

The system is projected to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm with winds exceeding 62 kmph over the central parts of the south and adjacent west-central Bay of Bengal by the evening of November 16.

By the evening of November 17, the storm is expected to move north-northwestwards over the west-central Bay of Bengal and strengthen over open waters.

The storm is likely to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm with sustained winds of 115-125 kmph. It is expected to gust up to 140 kmph as it nears the west-central Bay of Bengal near the Andhra Pradesh coast, which is expected by the night of November 18.

Finally, by noon on November 20, the very severe cyclonic storm is forecast to make landfall between Nellore and Tuni along the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts, bringing sustained winds of 120-130 kmph, with gusts reaching 145 kmph.

Regional Weather Alerts

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected from November 18 to 20 in Andhra Pradesh, with extremely heavy downpours near the landfall zone.

From November 17 to 20, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are going to face heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Chennai, Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu will also face very heavy showers on November 18 and 19.

Odisha is likely to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall between November 18 and 21; as a result, precautionary evacuations are underway in vulnerable areas.

Additionally, isolated heavy rainfall is expected in areas such as Rayalaseema and Gangetic West Bengal from November 19 to 20, Telangana on November 20, and Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh from November 20 to 21.

Marine And Fishermen Advisories

Rough to very rough sea conditions are expected over the southwest and west-central Bay of Bengal and the Andaman Sea.

The Indian Meteorological Department warned that conditions are too dangerous for boats to go out in areas like North Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha, and that anyone already on the water must return to shore immediately.

Cyclone Akwan is becoming another important weather system over the Bay of Bengal during the November cyclone season.

The next few days will tell whether the cyclone follows the timeline and how it impacts the weather across southern and eastern India.