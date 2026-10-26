The cyclone is expected to bring maximum sustained winds of 115-125 kmph, with gusts reaching 140 kmph. While Andhra Pradesh is expected to bear the brunt of the storm, Tamil Nadu is also experiencing widespread rainfall as the northeast monsoon remains active.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that the system could strengthen into a very severe cyclonic storm before crossing the Andhra Pradesh coast between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam.

Cyclone Arnab has intensified over the Bay of Bengal, prompting authorities in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha to prepare for heavy rainfall, strong winds and possible evacuations ahead of its expected landfall on Wednesday, October 28.

The IMD has issued warnings for several Tamil Nadu districts, with heavy to very heavy rainfall expected in parts of the state on October 26 and 27.

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Cyclone Arnab Latest Update: Expected Landfall on October 28

According to the IMD's bulletin issued on October 26, Cyclone Arnab was centred over the east-central and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal at 5.30 am. The system was located approximately 650 km east-southeast of Visakhapatnam and was moving westwards at around 15 kmph.

The cyclone is forecast to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by midnight on October 26 before strengthening further into a very severe cyclonic storm on October 27.

It is then expected to move northwestwards and cross the Andhra Pradesh coast between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam by the forenoon of October 28.

The IMD has warned of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in northern and central coastal Andhra Pradesh, along with strong winds that could damage power infrastructure, uproot trees and disrupt transport.

Southern Odisha is also expected to experience adverse weather as the system approaches the coast.

How Will Cyclone Arnab Affect Tamil Nadu?

Although Cyclone Arnab is expected to make landfall in Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu is likely to experience continued rainfall due to the active northeast monsoon and prevailing weather systems over the Bay of Bengal.

The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places across several districts on October 26. Rainfall is expected to continue in parts of the state on October 27, while isolated areas of southern Tamil Nadu may receive light to moderate rain on October 28.

Chennai Weather: Rain Expected to Continue

Chennai is also expected to experience rainfall as the northeast monsoon remains active. The forecast indicates that moderate rain is likely in some parts of the city, while other areas could experience intermittent showers.

Residents should remain cautious while travelling, particularly in locations prone to waterlogging. Motorists should also watch for slippery roads and reduced visibility during heavy showers.

Impact on Coimbatore and the Western Districts

Coimbatore and other western districts have also recorded significant rainfall during the ongoing northeast monsoon. Recent observations reported substantial rainfall in Coimbatore and the Nilgiris, highlighting the widespread nature of the current weather conditions.

However, the rainfall intensity and timing may differ between western Tamil Nadu and the coastal districts. Residents should check district-specific forecasts rather than assume that all areas will experience the same conditions.

Will Cyclone Arnab Make Landfall in Tamil Nadu?

Cyclone Arnab is currently forecast to make landfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast, not Tamil Nadu.

The IMD expects the storm to cross the coast between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam on October 28, potentially bringing winds of 115-125 kmph, with gusts up to 140 kmph.

Tamil Nadu's immediate weather concerns are continued monsoon rainfall, possible localised flooding and difficult travel conditions.

The cyclone's development and movement over the Bay of Bengal may influence regional weather, but its precise effects on individual Tamil Nadu districts will depend on the evolving forecast.

Cyclone Arnab is expected to strengthen over the Bay of Bengal before reaching the Andhra Pradesh coast on October 28.

Although Tamil Nadu is not the forecast landfall location, the active northeast monsoon is bringing heavy rainfall to several districts, including Ariyalur, Pudukkottai, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, Madurai, Dindigul and parts of the southern and delta regions.