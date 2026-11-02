It is moving towards the southern Andhra Pradesh coast, bringing the threat of heavy rainfall, strong winds and possible flooding to several districts of southern India.

Named Cyclone Murasu, the storm has intensified into a severe cyclonic storm.

A new cyclone forming over the Bay of Bengal has put India's eastern coastline on alert just days after Cyclone Arnab caused widespread damage across Andhra Pradesh.

With Murasu expected to make landfall between Nellore and Narsapur, near Ongole, concerns are growing about its potential impact on coastal communities.

Tamil Nadu, particularly its northern districts, is also expected to experience rainfall as the cyclone moves closer to the Indian coastline.

How Did Cyclone Murasu Form?

Cyclone Murasu developed from a weather system over the Bay of Bengal in late October 2026.

According to meteorological observations, a low-pressure area first developed over the south Andaman Sea on October 29.

It gradually became more organised as it moved westwards over the Bay of Bengal.

The system subsequently developed into a well-marked low-pressure area before strengthening into a depression on October 31.

As wind circulation around the system became more organised, it intensified into a deep depression and eventually developed into Cyclone Murasu on November 1.

Several atmospheric and oceanic conditions can contribute to the formation and strengthening of tropical cyclones.

Warm sea surface temperatures provide the heat and moisture needed to fuel rising air and thunderstorm activity.

Moist atmospheric conditions, favourable wind patterns, and relatively low vertical wind shear can also help a developing storm strengthen.

In Murasu's case, the system's organisation over the Bay of Bengal allowed it to strengthen within a relatively short period.

It continued moving west-northwestwards before intensifying into a severe cyclonic storm.

Current Status And Landfall Forecast

As of the morning of November 2, Cyclone Murasu was positioned over the west-central and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal.

According to the India Meteorological Department's early morning bulletin, the storm was located near latitude 13.9°N and longitude 81.8°E at 5:30 AM IST.

It was approximately 200 kilometres east-northeast of Chennai and around 210 kilometres east-southeast of Nellore in Andhra Pradesh.

The cyclone had been moving northwest at about 25 kilometres per hour over the previous six hours.

Its movement towards the Andhra Pradesh coastline has raised concerns about heavy rainfall and damaging winds in coastal districts.

The IMD has forecast that Murasu will continue moving northwest before crossing the south Andhra Pradesh coastline between Nellore and Narsapur, near Ongole.

The expected landfall window is between 11:30 PM on November 2 and 04:00 AM on November 3.

Regional Weather Alerts And Impacts

In Andhra Pradesh, a Red Alert is active for the Krishna, Guntur, Bapatla, Prakasam and Nellore districts due to an extremely heavy rainfall forecast, prompting the deployment of six NDRF and seven SDRF teams, the hoisting of Danger Signal No. 3 at Krishnapatnam Port, and the closure of educational institutions in Nellore.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu is under an Orange and Heavy Rain Alert as heavy downpours affect northern areas, leading to school and college holidays in Chennai and Tiruvallur districts.

Telangana has issued Orange and Yellow alerts across eleven districts for heavy localised showers through November 3, while Odisha has placed southern districts like Malkangiri, Ganjam, and Gajapati under an Orange Alert, ordering evacuations due to landslide risks and closing schools and Anganwadis from November 2 to 5.

Safety Directives

Official safety directives for Severe Cyclonic Storm Murasu mandate a complete suspension of fishing operations, and individuals must not venture out into the Bay of Bengal.

Non-essential travel inside the red and orange alert zones should be avoided entirely to ensure personal safety.

Additional residents in the vulnerable coastal area are advised to continuously track live announcements from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and local disaster management cells for the latest updates.

Cyclone Murasu has become another major weather concern for India's eastern coastline, arriving just five days after Cyclone Arnab made landfall in Andhra Pradesh.

Although Murasu is forecast to be weaker than its predecessor, its expected landfall as a Severe Cyclonic Storm, with wind speeds of 100-110 kmph and gusts up to 120 kmph, makes it a serious weather event.

The coming hours will be particularly important in determining the cyclone's final landfall position, rainfall distribution, and overall impact.

Residents across the affected regions should continue to follow official IMD forecasts and local administration instructions until the system weakens and moves away.