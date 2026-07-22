India

Delhi Metro Shuts 16 Stations Amid Protest Security Measures

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation temporarily closed 16 stations, including Rajiv Chowk, Central Secretariat and Lok Kalyan Marg, amid heightened security over ongoing NEET-related protests. Authorities increased security across central Delhi, with reopening dependent on the situation.

M
Maheswari
·2 min read
Delhi Metro
Delhi Metro Shuts 16 stations
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Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Wednesday temporarily closed 16 Metro stations as a safety measure ahead of the Delhi protest. The stations will remain closed until further notice, according to the DMRC.

Safety measures taken

Around 16 metro stations across the national capital were temporarily closed due to heightened security arrangements, causing significant disruption for thousands of commuters.

The measure was triggered by protests by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and the Youth Congress, which are gathering momentum in Delhi.

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The police in the capital have deployed personnel across multiple locations to manage the protests. The party has reiterated that it will not end the agitation until Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigns.

A multi-layered security arrangement has been put in place around Connaught Place, Jantar Mantar, Rafi Marg, Parliament Street, and other sensitive areas to maintain law and order.

Police teams were conducting intensive vehicle checks and checks at strategic locations, while security at Metro stations and other public places has been enhanced.

Metro stations shut down in Delhi

The Metro stations that remain closed include:

  • Lok Kalyan Marg

  • Rajiv Chowk

  • Patel Chowk

  • Ramakrishna Ashram Marg

  • Barakhambha Road

  • Supreme Court

  • Seva Teerth

  • Janpath

  • Mandi House

  • Central Secretariat

  • ITO

  • Delhi Gate

  • Indraprastha

  • Khan Market

  • Jor Bagh

  • Shivaji Stadium

DMRC said interchange facilities would remain available at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House, and Central Secretariat despite the closures.

DMRC has urged passengers to check the latest service updates before travelling and to use alternative transport arrangements where necessary. Delhi Police have also issued traffic advisories for several central Delhi routes due to security measures linked to the demonstrations.

The sudden closure of the metro station in the capital is expected to have a significant impact on the lives of people and tourists in Delhi. The temporary closure is expected to impact office-goers, students, and visitors travelling through central Delhi during peak hours.

Authorities have not announced a timeline for reopening the stations, stating that normal operations will resume once the security situation permits. Passengers were asked to monitor official DMRC announcements for real-time updates as the situation deepens.

Officials also said that adequate arrangements have been made to deal with any situation arising out of the protests and appealed to organisers and participants to maintain peace and cooperate with law enforcement.

While the closures can disrupt daily life, they are generally intended as temporary measures to support public safety until the security situation stabilises.

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Happenings in IndiaCockroach Janata Party news

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Written by

Maheswari

With a background in Literature, she brings strong creative writing skills and clarity to her work in content writing. Her academic foundation enables her to present news in a simple, engaging, and reader-friendly manner. She is passionate about covering current affairs in India and Tamil Nadu, along with science-related topics that explain innovations and discoveries in an accessible way. She believes in delivering accurate, clear, and responsible information to audiences. Her focus is on simplifying complex subjects while maintaining credibility and journalistic integrity. Through her writing, she aims to inform and educate readers with meaningful and trustworthy content.

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