Delhi Metro Shuts 16 Stations Amid Protest Security Measures

The measure was triggered by protests by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and the Youth Congress, which are gathering momentum in Delhi.

Around 16 metro stations across the national capital were temporarily closed due to heightened security arrangements, causing significant disruption for thousands of commuters.

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Wednesday temporarily closed 16 Metro stations as a safety measure ahead of the Delhi protest. The stations will remain closed until further notice, according to the DMRC.

The police in the capital have deployed personnel across multiple locations to manage the protests. The party has reiterated that it will not end the agitation until Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigns.

A multi-layered security arrangement has been put in place around Connaught Place, Jantar Mantar, Rafi Marg, Parliament Street, and other sensitive areas to maintain law and order.

Police teams were conducting intensive vehicle checks and checks at strategic locations, while security at Metro stations and other public places has been enhanced.

Metro stations shut down in Delhi

The Metro stations that remain closed include:

Lok Kalyan Marg

Rajiv Chowk

Patel Chowk

Ramakrishna Ashram Marg

Barakhambha Road

Supreme Court

Seva Teerth

Janpath

Mandi House

Central Secretariat

ITO

Delhi Gate

Indraprastha

Khan Market

Jor Bagh

Shivaji Stadium

DMRC said interchange facilities would remain available at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House, and Central Secretariat despite the closures.

DMRC has urged passengers to check the latest service updates before travelling and to use alternative transport arrangements where necessary. Delhi Police have also issued traffic advisories for several central Delhi routes due to security measures linked to the demonstrations.

The sudden closure of the metro station in the capital is expected to have a significant impact on the lives of people and tourists in Delhi. The temporary closure is expected to impact office-goers, students, and visitors travelling through central Delhi during peak hours.

Authorities have not announced a timeline for reopening the stations, stating that normal operations will resume once the security situation permits. Passengers were asked to monitor official DMRC announcements for real-time updates as the situation deepens.

Officials also said that adequate arrangements have been made to deal with any situation arising out of the protests and appealed to organisers and participants to maintain peace and cooperate with law enforcement.

While the closures can disrupt daily life, they are generally intended as temporary measures to support public safety until the security situation stabilises.