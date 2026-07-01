The catastrophic accident occurred in the wee hours of Wednesday, July 01, 2026, between 02:30 AM and 03:30 AM, near Dhanawada (Zero Point) in the Tanawad area, under the Kolwa police station limits, in Rajasthan's Dausa district.

At least 8 people lost their lives, and over 20 others were injured when a private bus collided with a trailer on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan's Dausa district.

Chronology Of The Incident

Indore Hans Travels operated the double-decker sleeper, carrying approximately 37-39 passengers from Rishikesh, Uttarakhand, to Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

When the bus reached the Dausa district, it rammed into a moving cargo truck at high speed.

Some reports indicated that the vehicle lost control and swung into the roadside ditch or gorge upon impact.

The violent crash triggered a huge fire that engulfed both the sleeper coach and the truck within minutes.

Since the crash occurred at night, most passengers were asleep and unaware of the incident, which left many trapped inside. The rapid spread of flames and dense smoke spread to both the upper and lower berths.

Casualties And Nature Of Injuries

Out of the victims, 5 to 6 passengers were burnt alive and were declared dead on the spot, and the other 2 died instantly due to head injury when they jumped down from the upper berth.

One of the victims who died of a head injury was identified as Dharmenndra by the locals, while the authorities are still trying to identify the severely burnt remains of the others.

At least 22 survivors, including women and children, suffered varying degrees of severe burn injuries, physical trauma and fractures.

The survivors were rushed to the nearby hospital, the Dausa District Hospital trauma ward.

Patients who sustained critical impact injuries or life-threatening severe burns have been shifted to specialised medical centres and advanced trauma units in Jaipur for higher-level intensive care units.

The bodies of the 8 passengers who lost their lives are currently being kept at the Dausa District Hospital Mortuary.

Because five of the victims were tragically burned beyond recognition inside the sleeping coach, the hospital administration and the local police are conducting forensic and administrative checks at the facility to establish their identities before autopsy procedures.

Emergency Response And Rescue

Before the formal rescue could arrive, the locals rushed to the spot to help pull the screaming passengers out of the broken window and the burning emergency doors.

Dausa Superintendent of Police Piyush Dixit coordinated the emergency response using the green corridor to move casualties swiftly.

The accident completely blocked the highway, leading to the total suspension of traffic on both sides of the expressway for nearly an hour until cranes cleared the charred remains.

Investigated Causes and Controversies

During the initial investigation, authorities observed that the driver was drowsy and reported that the driver had fallen asleep at the wheel while travelling at high speed.

Investigators are currently looking into whether the bus was carrying illegal commercial cargo, specifically cigarette cartons, in its storage area, which survivors claim caused the fire to spread at an uncontrollable rate.

Several survivors and the local filed a complaint alleging that the local emergency responders arrived at the spot an hour late after the bus was already fully consumed by the blaze.

Authorities have urged motorists to exercise caution, particularly during night travel, and to adhere to traffic safety norms strictly.

Rescue operations have concluded, and officials are continuing efforts to identify the deceased and provide assistance to the affected families.