Delhi Satya Niketan Building Collapse Leaves Six Dead

The structure suddenly gave way, sending large amounts of debris onto the road and trapping people beneath the rubble. Rescue teams continued searching through the night for anyone still trapped.

The building, which housed a boys' paying guest accommodation near Delhi University's South Campus, collapsed at around 1:30 pm on September 6 while construction work was reportedly underway.

A building collapse in Delhi's Satya Niketan area has claimed six lives and triggered an extensive overnight rescue operation.

The Delhi Police, Delhi Fire Service, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Delhi Disaster Management Authority were involved in the rescue operation. The death toll rose to six after one of the people rescued during the night later succumbed to injuries.

According to the AIIMS JPN Apex Trauma Centre, 10 injured people were brought to the hospital following the collapse. Five were declared dead on arrival, while another critically injured patient later died.

Three patients remain under treatment, including one who underwent limb surgery. Another person with minor injuries was discharged after observation.

Residents described the collapse as resembling an earthquake, highlighting how suddenly and forcefully the building came down.

Probe Focuses on Basement Construction

Investigators are examining whether basement construction contributed to the collapse. Initial inquiries indicated that the basement was vulnerable to waterlogging, raising concerns that accumulated water may have weakened the structure.

Authorities are now investigating whether ongoing construction aggravated the building's condition. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is also conducting its own inquiry.

Police are expected to determine whether the construction work had the required permissions and why it was carried out during the monsoon. It remains unclear whether the owner obtained approval or built illegally.

Police have registered a case against the building owner and others, and ordered a magisterial inquiry. Investigators are continuing efforts to locate people allegedly connected to the incident.

MCD Orders Demolition of Building

The MCD said Building/House No. 13, Satya Niketan, New Delhi, was found to be in a ruinous and dangerous condition, posing a threat to occupants, visitors, passersby and people in the surrounding neighbourhood.

Under Section 348 of the DMC Act, 1957, read with Section 491, the civic body has ordered the property to be demolished within three days of receiving the order.

MCD said that if the owner fails to carry out the demolition within the specified period, the civic body will demolish the structure itself and recover the cost as arrears of tax.

The incident has once again raised concerns about the structural safety of buildings used as paying guest accommodations in Delhi, particularly in densely populated areas. It has also renewed attention to enforcing construction, building, and fire-safety regulations during the monsoon.

The situation remains under close watch as authorities continue rescue and safety operations in the area. The death toll has reached six, while investigators are examining the role of basement construction, waterlogging and possible structural violations.

Police have registered a case against the owner, and the MCD has ordered the demolition of a nearby property declared dangerous. The incident has also prompted action against illegal multi-storey constructions in Delhi.