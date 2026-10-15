In a communication dated September 29, the aviation regulator directed airlines to ensure that the specified power bank is not carried or transported aboard aircraft, either as passenger baggage or as cargo.

The restriction applies specifically to this model and does not constitute a blanket ban on all power banks.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has prohibited the carriage and use of the MOBIKINS MK PB 04 power bank on flights to, from, and within India after a fire incident involving the device.

The order, issued under DGCA chief Vir Vikram Yadav, also instructs airlines to identify the model and inform passengers about the restriction.

The manufacturer of the power bank and the exact circumstances surrounding the fire incident were not immediately available.

Passengers Advised to Check Power Bank Models

The DGCA's directive highlights the importance of checking portable electronic devices before travelling. Passengers have been advised to verify the make and model of their power banks and follow the latest instructions issued by airlines and aviation authorities.

The restriction is limited to the MOBIKINS MK PB 04. Travellers carrying other power banks must still comply with applicable aviation safety rules, including restrictions on battery capacity and storage.

IndiGo Flight Diverted After Smoke Incident

The DGCA's move comes amid renewed attention to lithium-ion battery safety following an incident involving an IndiGo flight on October 11.

IndiGo flight 6E 6115, operating from Delhi to Chennai, was diverted to Hyderabad after smoke was detected coming from a passenger's personal electronic device.

The aircraft landed safely at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, where the cabin crew had already responded and brought the situation under control.

The pilots diverted the aircraft in accordance with established safety procedures. The device was reportedly a power bank or another personal electronic device containing a lithium-ion battery.

IndiGo subsequently arranged an alternative aircraft to transport passengers to Chennai and apologised for the disruption.

Power Bank Safety Rules for Air Travellers

Portable electronic devices, including smartphones, tablets, laptops, smartwatches and power banks, commonly use rechargeable lithium-ion batteries. Although widely used, these batteries can pose a fire risk if damaged, defective or improperly handled.

Under general aviation safety requirements, passengers must generally carry power banks and spare lithium batteries in cabin baggage rather than checked-in luggage, subject to applicable capacity limits and airline-specific rules.

IndiGo's published guidance also advises passengers to keep power banks within reach during a flight. They should not be placed in overhead compartments or checked-in baggage.

Passengers should check their airline's latest battery and power bank guidelines before departure and follow all crew instructions on storing and using electronic devices.