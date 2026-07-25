Thousands of students and supporters gathered in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and several other parts of the country, demanding accountability for what they described as systemic failures that affected millions of aspirants.

The protests began in May after the cancellation of the NEET-UG 2026 examination due to alleged paper leaks and evaluation irregularities.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has stepped down following sustained nationwide protests over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak controversy. This development marks one of the most significant political consequences of the examination scandal.

Demonstrators also raised concerns over the handling of the protests, alleging police detentions, restrictions on movement, and internet shutdowns in some areas.

Protest Leaders Call Resignation a 'Victory of Democracy'

Reacting to the resignation, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke described the development as a "victory of democracy," crediting the determination of students and peaceful public demonstrations for forcing the government to act.

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Addressing supporters at the main protest site, Dipke said the resignation showed that democratic movements could hold those in power accountable.

He urged protesters to remain united, stressing that the minister's resignation represented only one of the movement's objectives and that demonstrations would continue until the remaining demands were fulfilled.

CJP Lists Additional Demands

According to the party leadership, the agitation will continue until the government provides written assurances on several demands.

These include:

Compensation of ₹1 crore for the families of students who allegedly died by suicide following the examination controversy.

Action against police officers accused of misconduct during protests held on the 20th.

Broader reforms aimed at strengthening India's education and examination system.

Party leaders said they would withdraw the protests only after receiving written confirmation from the government addressing these demands.

Candle March Planned

CJP spokesperson Ranka said the party had sought permission to organise a peaceful nationwide candle march at 6 p.m., describing it as a demonstration in support of students and education reforms.

The spokesperson added that the movement's objective extends beyond the resignation of the education minister and focuses on improving the overall integrity of India's examination system.

Meanwhile, Chief Spokesperson Saurav Das confirmed that the government had invited the party for another round of discussions but maintained that protesters would not leave the demonstration sites until all demands were accepted in writing.

Pradhan Explains Decision to Step Down

In his resignation letter, Dharmendra Pradhan said he had chosen to resign in the interest of students and to prevent what he described as "anti-national forces" from exploiting the situation.

He stated that the decision was not a matter of personal prestige and expressed sadness over the developments surrounding the NEET-UG controversy in recent days.

NEET-UG Controversy Sparks National Debate

The NEET-UG 2026 paper leak controversy has triggered widespread criticism, with students and opposition leaders accusing authorities of failing to protect the integrity of one of India's largest competitive examinations.

The issue quickly evolved into a major political flashpoint, bringing the functioning of the Education Ministry under intense scrutiny and prompting demands for accountability, examination reforms, and stronger safeguards against future irregularities.

Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation is one of the most significant political outcomes of the controversy. It comes after weeks of sustained protests, public pressure, and growing calls for reform of India's examination system.