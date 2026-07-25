The shortage has led to rising prices, limited availability, and even unusual consumer trends such as "Diet Coke parties" among fans trying to stock up on the drink.

Unlike most markets where Diet Coke is available in bottles and cans, the beverage is sold predominantly in aluminium cans in India, making it more vulnerable to global supply chain disruptions.

Diet Coke, one of Coca-Cola's popular zero-sugar beverages in India, is facing a supply shortage as disruptions caused by the ongoing Iran conflict affect the availability of aluminium cans used for packaging.

According to sources, Coca-Cola India has started importing aluminium cans from Southeast Asia as supply challenges continue to impact regular distribution channels.

Aluminium Can Supply Disrupted by Middle East Conflict

The conflict between Iran and Israel has disrupted key shipping routes, including the Strait of Hormuz, a major trade passage for transporting aluminium cans and related raw materials to India.

Following the breakdown of an interim ceasefire agreement, commercial shipping activity through the region has faced significant disruption, creating concerns that supply challenges could continue to expand and affect more global companies.

The situation has forced Coca-Cola to adjust its supply chain and rely on more expensive imported packaging materials, increasing production costs for Diet Coke in India.

Diet Coke Prices Increase in India

Coca-Cola has reportedly increased Diet Coke prices in India by more than 10% due to higher supply chain expenses.

The most popular version of Diet Coke in India has traditionally been the 300ml aluminium can, which was priced at around ₹40. However, with smaller cans becoming difficult to source, Coca-Cola has introduced a 330ml can priced at ₹50.

This represents an effective price increase of around 13.6% on a per millilitre basis compared with the earlier can size.

Coca-Cola has not officially announced the price revision publicly and has not provided comments regarding the supply situation.

Smaller Cans Become Difficult to Find

As supplies of the 300ml cans remain limited, Coca-Cola has reportedly shifted focus toward larger 330ml cans to manage availability and rising costs.

At least one Coca-Cola bottling partner in India has also temporarily introduced Diet Coke in 200ml glass bottles, although these are significantly more expensive compared with the canned version.

Why Diet Coke Is More Affected Than Coke Zero

Diet Coke's packaging strategy in India has made it more exposed to aluminium can shortages. While many Coca-Cola products are sold in plastic bottles, glass bottles, and cans, Diet Coke is primarily available in cans.

Coca-Cola's other zero-sugar product, Coke Zero, has not faced the same level of disruption because it is available in multiple packaging formats, including plastic bottles and cans.

Growing Demand for Zero-Sugar Drinks in India

Diet Coke has gained popularity among health-conscious consumers in India, particularly those looking for low-calorie alternatives to traditional soft drinks.

India remains a key growth market for global beverage companies such as Coca-Cola and PepsiCo, with both companies investing heavily in expanding their presence across the country.

However, the latest supply disruption highlights how geopolitical conflicts can affect everyday consumer products by increasing costs, limiting availability, and forcing companies to rethink global supply chains.