The clarification comes amid criticism from some political leaders and viral social media posts questioning the impact of 20% ethanol-blended petrol on vehicles and consumers.

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said the initiative is backed by scientific research, extensive vehicle testing, and global experience, rejecting claims that E20 causes engine damage, excessive water consumption, environmental harm, or safety concerns.

The Centre has issued a detailed clarification countering misinformation circulating on social media regarding India's E20 ethanol-blended petrol programme.

Government's Clarification on E20 Ethanol Programme

Government cites extensive vehicle testing

According to the ministry, the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) conducted trials covering nearly 40,000 kilometres in passenger vehicles and 20,000 kilometres in two-wheelers. The tests found no significant impact on drivability or fuel efficiency, with only marginal variations in mileage.

The government added that vehicles designed and calibrated for E20 fuel can benefit from ethanol's higher octane rating, which can improve combustion performance.

No evidence of engine damage

Responding to claims that E20 damages engines or corrodes vehicle components, the ministry cited studies conducted by ARAI, Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), the Indian Institute of Petroleum (IIP), and the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

The studies reportedly found no major compatibility issues with metal or plastic components. However, the ministry noted that certain rubber components in older vehicles may require replacement sooner, which is already taken into account in manufacturer recommendations.

The ministry also clarified that vehicle warranties and insurance remain valid for vehicles approved for E20 fuel, dismissing social media claims to the contrary.

Government rejects water consumption claims

The ministry termed viral claims that producing one litre of ethanol requires 10,000 litres of water as misleading.

It said ethanol distilleries typically consume around 3-5 litres of processed water per litre of ethanol and are increasingly operating under Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) systems that recycle water.

Officials also noted that only surplus rice, approved after meeting national food security requirements, is diverted for ethanol production.

Additionally, maize now accounts for over 40% of the ethanol supplied under the programme.

The government said maize requires significantly less irrigation than paddy and is being promoted through higher Minimum Support Prices (MSP).

Global adoption of ethanol-blended fuel

Rejecting claims that E20 is an experimental fuel, the ministry pointed out that ethanol-blended petrol has been used for decades in countries including the United States, Brazil, Canada, Thailand, Japan, and several European nations.

It also dismissed viral posts claiming that ants and bees are attracted to E20 petrol because it contains sugar. According to the ministry, fuel-grade ethanol undergoes industrial distillation to remove residual sugars and is treated with denaturants that repel insects.

Similarly, videos allegedly showing sugarcane juice being mixed directly with petrol were described as fabricated, with the ministry stating that ethanol used in fuel is produced through regulated industrial processes and blended in accordance with prescribed quality standards.

Clarification on Supreme Court proceedings

The government also denied claims that it described the E20 programme as an "experiment" before the Supreme Court.

According to the ministry, the court proceedings concerned contractual provisions governing ethanol procurement, not the scientific validity of ethanol blending. The Office of the Attorney General has also clarified that media reports suggesting otherwise were inaccurate.

Environmental and economic benefits

The ministry said ethanol plants are required to obtain statutory environmental clearances, comply with groundwater regulations, and operate under Zero Liquid Discharge norms.

Since 2014-15, the ethanol blending programme has:

Saved over ₹1.9 lakh crore in foreign exchange.

Enabled payments exceeding ₹1.6 lakh crore to farmers.

Reduced around 930 lakh metric tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions.

Replaced more than 310 lakh metric tonnes of crude oil imports.

The government also stated that India achieved its 20% ethanol blending target in December 2025, ahead of schedule, compared with around 1.5% in 2013-14.

India's installed ethanol production capacity has now reached around 2,000 crore litres, while procurement is expected to exceed 1,200 crore litres during the 2025-26 ethanol supply year.

Political and Regional Reactions

Congress raises concerns

Karnataka Congress president B.K. Hariprasad criticised the rollout of E20 petrol, alleging that motorists are experiencing vehicle breakdowns, lower fuel efficiency, and increased maintenance costs.

Loading post from https://x.com/HariprasadBK2/status/2073251530174877816…

In a post on X, Hariprasad questioned why fuel prices have not declined despite higher ethanol blending and demanded greater transparency, scientific evidence, and consumer protection. He described the programme as an "experiment" that should not come at consumers' expense.

Bhutan opts to continue using regular petrol

Separately, Bhutan has reportedly declined an offer from Indian oil marketing companies to supply E20 petrol. Instead, the country has requested that India continue supplying conventional petrol while it remains available.

According to reports, Bhutanese authorities believe regular petrol offers more consistent performance on the country's mountainous terrain.

As Bhutan imports all its fuel from India, India's transition to E20 has direct implications for Bhutan's fuel supply. Bhutan currently purchases export-grade petrol and diesel from India, which are priced higher than fuels sold at Indian retail outlets.