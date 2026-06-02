Under the proposed EPFO 3.0, the Employment Provident Fund organisation undergoes numerous changes, including a paperless process and ATM withdrawals, following government testing.

A retirement savings scheme in which both the employee and the employer contribute a portion of the employee's salary each month. The money earns interest and can be withdrawn under certain conditions, such as retirement, unemployment, or specific emergencies. The accumulated corpus belongs to the employee. The EPFO maintains it.

Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya recently confirmed that EPFO has completed testing of UPI-based transactions for EPF members.

Once the feature is rolled out, the new scheme will allow EPF members to transfer their EPF funds directly to their bank accounts via the UPI payment gateway.

As part of the changes, members won't be able to withdraw funds via UPI, but will still be able to view the available withdrawal amount and transfer it to their bank accounts linked to their EPFO records. For transactions, they need to authenticate with a UPI PIN.

With UPI withdrawals, EPF members can access funds quickly for digital payments and transfers. They can also withdraw cash from ATMs with their debit cards once the funds have been transferred to their bank account.

Withdrawal Process Improvements

Earlier, EPF members had to submit withdrawal claims to access their EPF savings, a process that could take some time. Under the auto settlement system, however, eligible EPF claims are processed electronically within 3 days. In 2025, the auto-settlement limit for advance claims (such as illness, education, marriage, or housing) was increased to Rs 5 lakh.

Withdrawal Rules and Conditions

Under the current EPFO 3.0 rules, partial EPF withdrawals can be made for specific needs, such as medical, education, and housing, without documentation. On the other hand, the full EPF withdrawal can be done at retirement at age 58 or in case of permanent disability.

However, a minimum balance of 25% must remain in the EPF account unless the member is making a final withdrawal.

In the event of unemployment, an EPF member may immediately withdraw up to 75% of their balance, including employer contributions.

The remaining 25% can be taken out after 12 months if the person remains unemployed.