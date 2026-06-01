The Income Tax Office (ITO) is a famous intersection and neighbourhood that serves as the actual hub for major government headquarters, new offices, and educational institutes.

A fire erupted on Vikas Marg near the busy ITO intersection in New Delhi, on the second floor of the School of Planning and Architecture building in the Ministry of Education office.

A fire broke out on the second floor of the Education Ministry Office on June 01, 2026, Monday at 09:37 a.m.

The specific individual who placed this distressed call has not been publicly identified by name. According to officials from the Delhi Fire Service (DFS), the department received an emergency call regarding the blaze at approximately 09:37 a.m.

Initially, the call was to report that thick smoke was coming from the second floor of the building.

Such incidents involving government buildings are typically reported by on-duty personnel, campus staff, or bystander witnesses who first notice smoke or fumes.

Once the fire service department received the call and they understood the emergency, they responded immediately by dispatching emergency vehicles and a hydraulic ladder to the campus.

Eight firefighting vehicles and a hydraulic ladder were rushed to the spot. Firefighting and cooling operations are actively underway. Visuals from the scene show emergency personnel using ladders to target smoke-filled windows.

In one of the videos circulating online about this incident, a firefighter is seen wearing safety gear, standing next to a window filled with smoke, and talking to another firefighter down on the ground.

In another video, the firefighters are seen climbing up a very long ladder. They are doing this to reach the floor where the fire is breaking out so they can assess the danger from outside the building.

More footage shows firefighters shooting a powerful stream of water into the smoky office to put out the flames and stop the fire from spreading.

A fire truck equipped with a machine-powered ladder that could reach very high heights was brought to the scene of the incident so the firefighters could fight the fire from a high vantage point.

All these videos are clear proof that the fire department arrived at the affected area after being called. The building's exterior does not appear damaged or in danger of collapse; however, thick smoke is visibly coming from the windows on the floor where the fire is occurring.

Firefighters helped several people get out of the building safely as they were breathing in the thick, smoky air. Medical teams and doctors are checking them over to make sure their lungs are okay.

As of right now, the police and the fire department have not reported any deaths or serious injuries.

The authorities have stated that, once the fire is fully extinguished and the building is safe, they will conduct a formal investigation to determine the cause of the fire.