The MacBook Air M5 with a 16GB RAM and 512GB storage configuration is listed at an effective price of ₹1,24,990. Buyers can get a ₹15,000 discount, along with a 12-month no-cost EMI option with an EMI of around ₹10,419 per month.

The sale lineup includes the MacBook Air M5, iPhone 17, iPad Air M4, AirPods Pro 3 and other Apple accessories.

Flipkart is gearing up for the Big Billion Days sale, which begins on October 9, and has started revealing attractive prices and offers on several Apple products.

iPhone 17 Available at ₹79,999

The iPhone 17 is listed with a price of ₹84,999. With a ₹2,000 credit card discount and a ₹3,000 exchange benefit, the effective price can drop to ₹79,999, subject to applicable offer conditions.

iPad Lineup Also Gets Discounts

For buyers looking for a more affordable Apple tablet, the iPad with an A16 chip is listed at ₹39,990, offering a lower entry point into Apple's tablet lineup.

Meanwhile, the iPad Air with M4 chip is listed between ₹64,999 and ₹67,999, depending on the configuration. The M4-powered model therefore sits at a considerably higher price point than the standard iPad.

AirPods and Accessories

The sale also covers Apple's accessories. The AirPods Pro 3 are listed at ₹21,490, while the Apple Mouse is priced at ₹5,399. Apple cables and chargers are also available, starting at ₹1,499.

With the Big Billion Days sale approaching, these prices could make the event an opportunity for shoppers looking to buy Apple products at lower effective prices.

However, buyers should check the final listing price, bank offer terms, exchange conditions and eligibility before placing an order, as headline prices may include specific offer requirements.

The Flipkart Big Billion Days sale starts on October 9, giving shoppers a chance to grab these Apple products and other top-brand devices at promotional prices.