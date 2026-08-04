The prohibition applies to a range of Dabur products marketed with claims such as "100% Natural," "100% Pure," "100% Purity Guaranteed," "100% Organic," and "100% Tender Coconut Water."

The regulator has directed Dabur to immediately stop the sale of the identified products and submit an Action Taken Report (ATR) within 15 days.

India's food safety regulator, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), has prohibited Dabur India Ltd from selling several food products marketed with "100%" claims, stating that such labels are misleading, unverifiable and violate the Food Safety and Standards (Advertising and Claims) Regulations, 2018.

According to FSSAI, the affected products include:

Dabur Honey

Dabur Organic Honey

Dabur Cow Ghee

Dabur Himalayan Organic Apple Cider Vinegar

Dabur Virgin Coconut Oil

Dabur Sesame Oil

Dabur Homemade Coconut Milk

Other food products carrying similar "100%" claims

The regulator said these claims are ambiguous and cannot be scientifically verified, making them likely to mislead consumers into believing the products possess absolute purity or quality.

Why FSSAI Took Action

FSSAI said the company's marketing practices violate the Food Safety and Standards (Advertising and Claims) Regulations, 2018, which prohibit food businesses from making claims that are misleading, exaggerated or impossible to substantiate.

According to the regulator, expressions such as "100% Natural" and "100% Pure" create an impression of absolute authenticity or purity that cannot be guaranteed in many processed food products.

The authority also pointed out that compound foods, such as coconut milk, cannot legally be marketed using claims like "100% Purity," as such descriptions are not permitted under the regulations.

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Organic Logo Found Without Valid Certification

During its inspection, FSSAI found that Dabur Himalayan Organic Apple Cider Vinegar and Dabur Organic Honey displayed the Jaivik Bharat logo despite not having a valid FSSAI organic endorsement.

The Jaivik Bharat logo is India's official certification mark for organic food products sold under the National Programme for Organic Production (NPOP) or the Participatory Guarantee System (PGS). Products carrying the logo must have valid certification and regulatory approval.

FSSAI said displaying the logo without the required endorsement violates food safety regulations and could mislead consumers into believing the products are officially certified organic.

Earlier Notice Ignored

The regulator revealed that it had previously issued a notice to Dabur directing the company to discontinue the misleading "100%" claims.

However, FSSAI said the company failed to take satisfactory corrective action, prompting the authority to issue a prohibition order.

Under the latest directive, Dabur has been instructed to:

Immediately stop selling all food products carrying misleading "100%" claims.

Remove or discontinue the non-compliant labels and promotional material.

Submit an Action Taken Report to FSSAI within 15 days detailing the corrective measures taken.

Part of FSSAI's Wider Crackdown

The action against Dabur is part of FSSAI's broader enforcement drive against misleading food advertisements and labelling practices.

In recent months, the regulator has intensified scrutiny of food business operators, beverage manufacturers and e-commerce platforms over exaggerated health, nutrition and purity claims.

FSSAI has also been using its official social media channels to publicly disclose enforcement actions to improve transparency and encourage regulatory compliance across the food industry.

What the Regulations Say

The Food Safety and Standards (Advertising and Claims) Regulations, 2018 require all claims made on food labels and advertisements to be truthful, scientifically substantiated and easily understood by consumers.

The rules prohibit businesses from using claims that:

Mislead consumers about the nature or quality of a product.

Suggest absolute purity or superiority without evidence.

Exaggerate nutritional or health benefits.

Use certification marks or logos without valid approval.

Violations can lead to regulatory action, including prohibition orders, product recalls, penalties and directions to modify product labels.

The latest action against Dabur underscores FSSAI's increasing focus on ensuring that food labels accurately reflect product characteristics and do not influence consumers through unverified marketing claims.