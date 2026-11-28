The latest case involves a packaged drinking water sample collected from Bisleri's Telipara facility in Jalpaiguri district, West Bengal. Both primary and referral laboratory tests confirmed the presence of coliform bacteria in the sample, raising concerns over the product's safety standards.

The latest action comes just days after the regulator announced prosecution proceedings over a similar finding at the company's Goa plant.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has approved a second prosecution against Bisleri International after a packaged drinking water sample collected from its West Bengal facility tested positive for coliform bacteria.

Following the laboratory findings, FSSAI initiated prosecution proceedings under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, citing violations related to unsafe food practices.

The development marks the second enforcement action against Bisleri within a short period, following the earlier case involving a sample collected from its Goa manufacturing facility.

FSSAI Conducts Nationwide Packaged Water Testing

Earlier this week, FSSAI CEO Rajit Punhani said the regulator was collecting packaged drinking water samples from across the country as part of a nationwide quality surveillance exercise.

He stated that laboratory testing of the collected samples is expected to be completed within one to two months. He also clarified that the enforcement measures are intended to ensure compliance with food safety regulations rather than create unnecessary public panic.

Punhani added that the regulator had undertaken enforcement activities involving several food and beverage products over the past year. He further indicated that inspections of packaging materials used for food products would begin soon.

FSSAI Steps Up Inspections Across Food and Beverage Industry

During the current calendar year, FSSAI has intensified enforcement measures targeting food business operators and e-commerce companies. The regulator has also taken action against manufacturers of energy drinks and alcoholic beverages.

As part of its latest surveillance drive, the central food safety authority has communicated with state food commissioners and regional directors, asking them to strengthen inspections, sampling and monitoring of packaged drinking water and mineral water manufacturers.

The authorities have also been instructed to initiate appropriate action against companies found violating food safety requirements.

FSSAI's nationwide testing drive is expected to bring greater scrutiny to packaged drinking water manufacturers and their compliance with quality standards.