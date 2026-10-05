The action against Everest Food Products followed the testing of a regulatory sample of its pre-packed cumin powder collected from the premises of Riverside Resorts and Holiday Homes Pvt Ltd in Goa.

In a social media post on Sunday, the food regulator said it was continuing strict regulatory action across the country to protect consumer health.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has stepped up its enforcement measures against food businesses, ordering the recall of Everest Food Products Pvt Ltd's pre-packed cumin powder after a sample was found unsafe for consumption.

According to FSSAI, the food analyst detected pesticide residues of Azoxystrobin and Thiamethoxam above the prescribed maximum limits. The sample was consequently declared "UNSAFE" under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

Everest Food Products was allowed to challenge the findings. The sample was subsequently sent to a referral food laboratory for further examination.

The referral laboratory also confirmed that the cumin powder was unsafe after detecting both pesticide residues above the permitted limits.

Following the confirmation, FSSAI directed Everest Food Products to immediately recall the entire implicated batch of pre-packed cumin powder from the market.

The company has also been instructed to:

Maintain complete records of the recalled products and submit the relevant reports to the regulator.

Take corrective steps to prevent a similar incident from happening again.

Submit a compliance report after completing the recall process.

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FSSAI Suspends Creative Bakers' Licence

In a separate enforcement action, FSSAI has suspended the licence of Creative Bakers and Confectioners Pvt Ltd with immediate effect.

The regulator cited severe hygiene deficiencies at the food business as the reason for the suspension.

The latest actions are part of FSSAI's wider enforcement drive against food business operators and e-commerce companies. The regulator has also increasingly used social media to inform consumers publicly about enforcement measures and food safety actions.