Rajit Punhani, CEO of FSSAI, said that the results of the collected samples are expected to be revealed within one or two months.

On Wednesday, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) launched a nationwide enforcement drive to test packaged drinking water samples.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) is conducting a pan-India drive to test packaged drinking water, with laboratory results expected in 1 to 2 months.

The food regulator has begun collecting samples from across the country as part of its efforts to ensure food safety and protect consumer interests.

Punhani said, "We are in the process. The process has started. We are doing it all over the country"

While asking about the timeline for completing the tests, he said, "It's a very big country. So I think it will take at least a month or two."

The nationwide enforcement follows a series of food safety inspections conducted by FSSAI across various product categories, including dairy products, meat, eggs, cereals, energy drinks, and sugary drinks.

Puhani said the drive was not prompted by any specific incident but was part of the regulator's broader efforts to protect consumers by ensuring food safety.

He said, "There is no particular reason. If you notice, in the last year, we have taken up, one by one, a lot of things. We have done dairy, meat, eggs, cereals, energy drinks, and sugary drinks. Water is also part of that process."

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What initiated the Pan-India drive test?

FSSAI CEO Rajit Punhani clarified that the initiative is part of routine, category-by-category surveillance rather than a response to one isolated event, following similar sweeps on dairy, meat, eggs, cereals, energy drinks, and sugary drinks.

But the incident in the past week may still be related to food safety issues. On Sunday, FSSAI announced through a social media post that it had sanctioned prosecution against Bisleri International Pvt Ltd over "unsafe packaged drinking water".

Following the company's appeal, the sample was sent to a referral food laboratory, which also declared it "unsafe" after detecting polynuclear aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs), the regulator added.

On Monday, Bisleri International maintained that its packaged drinking water is "safe" for consumption and said it would cooperate with the food regulator to address the issue.

The CEO also highlighted the regulator's action against misleading advertisements and claims made on food product labels.

FSSAI has indicated that companies found violating applicable food safety regulations could face legal action. The nationwide testing exercise is expected to provide a broader picture of the quality and safety of packaged drinking water available in the Indian market.

In addition to testing packaged drinking water, the regulator is also planning to inspect packaging materials used for food products to ensure that they meet the required food-grade standards.

The nationwide drive highlights the importance of regular quality checks and strict regulatory oversight in the packaged drinking water industry.

With consumers increasingly relying on bottled and packaged water for their daily drinking needs, ensuring product safety and compliance with prescribed standards remains essential.

The findings of the ongoing laboratory tests, expected within the next one to two months, will help determine whether further regulatory action is required against manufacturers found to be non-compliant.