According to FSSAI, its officials collected a regulatory sample of packaged drinking water from Bisleri International's premises for laboratory analysis. The initial testing found that the sample failed to meet the prescribed limits for bromate.

The regulator has not disclosed the specific product variant involved in the investigation. However, the findings relate to a packaged drinking water sample and do not establish that Bisleri's mineral water products were found unsafe.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has sanctioned prosecution against Bisleri International Pvt Ltd after laboratory testing declared a sample of its packaged drinking water unsafe. The regulatory action follows the detection of chemical contaminants exceeding the prescribed safety standards.

Following the findings, the regulator classified the sample as unsafe under the Food Safety and Standards Act (FSS Act), 2006.

Bromate is a chemical compound that can form during the ozonation process used in drinking water treatment. International health and environmental agencies, including the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) and the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), have raised concerns about its potential carcinogenic effects.

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Referral Laboratory Confirms Safety Violations

Bisleri International subsequently appealed against the initial findings. Following the appeal, FSSAI forwarded the sample to a referral food laboratory for further examination.

The referral laboratory also declared the sample unsafe after detecting polynuclear aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs). These findings further established violations relating to unsafe food under the FSS Act, 2006.

Based on the laboratory reports, FSSAI granted sanction to initiate prosecution against Bisleri International Pvt Ltd under the food safety law.

Bisleri Responds to FSSAI Action

Responding to the regulatory development, Bisleri stated that drinking water safety remained a priority for the company. It also maintained that it followed stringent quality-control procedures across its operations.

The company added that it would continue cooperating with FSSAI and work towards resolving the matter through the appropriate regulatory process.

Action Specifically Concerns Packaged Drinking Water

Bisleri sells several varieties of bottled water, including packaged drinking water and mineral water. However, the current regulatory action specifically concerns the packaged drinking water sample collected from the company's premises.

FSSAI has not identified the particular variant involved in the case. Therefore, the findings should not be interpreted as evidence that all Bisleri products or its mineral water range have been declared unsafe.

FSSAI Intensifies Food Safety Enforcement

The action against Bisleri comes amid increased enforcement activity by FSSAI against food business operators and e-commerce companies.

The regulator has also intensified its scrutiny of energy drink and alcoholic beverage manufacturers as part of broader efforts to strengthen food safety compliance across the country.