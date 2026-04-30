Among those invited are the minister in charge, Kapil Dev Agarwal, MPs Arun Govil, Kanwar Singh Tanwar, and Atul Garg, as well as MLAs Dharmesh Tomar, Vijaypal Aadhati, and Harendra Tewatia. Former MP KC Tyagi, BJP district president Kavita Madhare and other officials have also been invited to the ceremony.

On Wednesday, April 29, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Haroi Expressway, the state's longest Expressway, in Uttar Pradesh. It primarily connects eastern and western Uttar Pradesh. The event takes place at the Sadarpur interchange in Hapur district, with 5,000 people, including major MLAs, MPs, and Senior administrative officials.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Ganga expressway, which will cover around 12 districts and provide the fastest route from Western UP to Eastern UP.

Specifications and benefits of the Ganga Expressway

At 54 kilometres, the Ganga expressway is likely to improve connectivity between western and eastern Uttar Pradesh. Officials reported that people from Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Baghpat, and parts of Haryana will benefit the most from the introduction of the Ganga Expressway.

This Expressway allows the people of 12 districts, including Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Sambhal, Badaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Pratapgarh, and Prayagraj, to reach the ravvel in a short time. The journey begins at Bijauli village in Meerut and ends at Judapur Dandu village in Prayagraj.

The major advantage of this Gangaa expressway is that it allows people to reach Prayagraj within a day, which was much harder before.

According to a report in Jagran, two major interchanges have been developed on the Ganga Expressway in Hapur, aimed at improving access for people from urban centres at a cost-efficient rate. The two interstates are considered crucial entry points, making them more accessible to Delhi-NCR and western Uttar Pradesh.

Officials reported that the launched Expressway will be a great relief, as it will make travel much easier, especially during the pilgrimage period, when many people travel to the Sangam. They also ensured that the pathway supports people beyond travel by mentioning the availability of many industries along the route. It says, besides the people travel facility, it also shows the growth of the Industries.

The inaugurated route is expected to reduce travel time, high costs, and the rush caused by crowds on the road. It also contributes to industrial growth and to people's personal comfort.