Gold prices in India continued their downward trend on March 24, marking the fourth consecutive week of decline amid ongoing geopolitical tensions and global economic factors.

As of today, 24 karat gold is priced at ₹14,035 per gram, down by ₹294. 22 karat gold stands at ₹12,865 per gram, down by ₹270, while 18 karat gold is priced at ₹10,526 per gram, registering a drop of ₹221.

The decline in gold prices comes amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia, which began on February 28 involving the United States, Israel, and Iran. The situation has contributed to volatility in global markets.