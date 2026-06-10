The remarks were widely interpreted as implying that spending money on a date entitled him to physical intimacy. After the clip spread rapidly across social media platforms, thousands of users condemned the comments, arguing that paying for dinner does not create any obligation or entitlement.

The controversy began during a crowd-work segment at comedian Pranit More's stand-up show. In the now-deleted clip, audience member Himanshu Jangra recounted a dating experience in which he spent ₹370 on a chicken biryani for a woman. He then suggested that because he had paid for the meal, he expected something in return.

A Gurugram-based web developer has lost his job after comments he made during a stand-up comedy show went viral, triggering widespread criticism and a larger debate about dating culture, consent, accountability and online punishment.

What initially appeared to be a casual audience interaction quickly became one of the week's most-discussed viral moments, reigniting conversations about consent, dating expectations, and the belief that spending in a relationship should yield personal rewards.

Social Media Backlash Intensifies

As the video gained traction online, criticism extended beyond Jangra to comedian Pranit More, with several influencers and social media users accusing him of normalising problematic behaviour by laughing along during the interaction and later sharing the clip online.

Many argued that the comments should have been challenged rather than treated as a joke. Others questioned the responsibility of content creators when amplifying audience interactions that could be perceived as endorsing harmful attitudes.

The controversy soon spread across multiple platforms, with users debating whether such remarks deserved public condemnation, whether job loss was a fair consequence and where society should draw the line between accountability and rehabilitation.

Employer Terminates Employee

As public scrutiny intensified, Jangra's employer, a Gurugram-based design company, reportedly identified him from the viral clip and terminated his employment.

The decision further fuelled online discussions, with some users supporting the company's action while others questioned whether a remark made during a comedy show should have professional consequences.

The debate soon shifted toward broader questions about second chances, public shaming and whether individuals should be allowed opportunities to learn from mistakes after facing criticism.

Apologies and Fallout

Facing mounting backlash, Jangra issued an apology and subsequently deactivated his social media accounts.

Pranit More also responded to the criticism through an Instagram statement, acknowledging that he should have handled the interaction differently.

"I have seen the criticism regarding a recent crowd-work clip. The comments made by the audience member do not reflect my views. Looking back, I should have challenged the remark instead of laughing and moving on. That was a lapse in judgment on my part," More wrote.

His statement, however, received mixed reactions. While some appreciated the apology, others felt it did not fully address concerns about sharing the clip in the first place.

Reports later indicated that More's Instagram account had also become unavailable amid the ongoing controversy.

A Debate Bigger Than a ₹370 Biryani

What began as a conversation about a ₹370 chicken biryani has evolved into a much larger discussion about relationships, consent and accountability in the digital age.

For many critics, the core issue was never the amount spent on a date but the mindset that financial expenditure creates an expectation of personal or physical reciprocation.

The incident has also highlighted the power of social media in shaping public opinion and the speed at which a viral moment can affect an individual's personal and professional life.

For Jangra, the consequences have already been significant. The viral clip led to widespread criticism, public apologies, the disappearance of his social media presence and ultimately the loss of his job.

As discussions continue online, the controversy remains a case study in how modern internet culture responds to public mistakes and whether there is room for redemption once social media has delivered its verdict.