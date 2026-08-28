H1N1 Cases Surge in India: Symptoms, Precautions and Vaccine

H1N1, a strain of influenza A, can cause seasonal outbreaks and spread rapidly through respiratory droplets and close contact. Doctors urge the public to stay alert and follow basic preventive measures, especially when flu-like illnesses are circulating.

The H1N1 virus is a highly contagious respiratory infection and a subtype of the Influenza A virus, originally termed "swine flu" because it arose from a genetic combination of pig, bird, and human flu viruses.

H1N1 (swine flu) cases are rising noticeably in several parts of India, including major cities like Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, during the current monsoon and humid weather.

The strain became globally prominent during the 2009 pandemic, but the virus did not vanish after the pandemic ended. It continued to circulate as A(H1N1)pdm09, now considered a seasonal influenza strain.

Increasing cases in Delhi

Data from the Delhi Health Department shows H1N1 (swine flu) cases continue to rise in Delhi, with 1777 confirmed cases logged by August 20.

While most patients have responded well to the treatment, some have developed pneumonia and, in severe cases, Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome(ARDS), said a source at Apollo Hospital in Jasola.

Dr S Chatterjee, an internal medicine specialist at Apollo Hospital, told The Indian Express that the cause of the increase will only become clear after a genetic analysis of the virus. He suggested it might be due to a mutation in the virus or increased contact between people.

Delhi reported 159 fresh influenza cases on August 20, including 114 H1N1 cases, taking the overall influenza tally to 2,602. H1N1 accounted for nearly 72% of the fresh influenza cases reported that day.

JP Nadda, India's Minister of Health and Family Welfare, reviewed trends in influenza-like illness and severe acute respiratory infection, as well as testing, laboratory surveillance, and hospital preparedness.

Dr Rajeev Jayadevan, a member of the public advisory, said the seasonal flu vaccine covers H1N1, H3N2, and influenza B, including the strains currently circulating in India.

Symptoms of H1N1 Virus

Several states are recording a spike in H1N1 cases, along with other influenza-like illnesses, viral fevers, and respiratory tract infections.

Experts say there is no cause for alarm, but advise that children with asthma and other chronic conditions might need special intervention.

It spreads easily through respiratory droplets when infected individuals cough or sneeze, causing symptoms like:

Sudden high fever

Severe cough

Sore throat

Intense body aches

Extreme fatigue

Precautions to be taken

Health professionals say people should watch for symptoms such as fever, cough, sore throat, body aches, headache, tiredness and, in some cases, vomiting or diarrhoea.

While many people recover without serious complications, influenza can become more severe in older adults, young children, pregnant women and people with certain underlying health conditions.

Doctors recommend several simple precautions to reduce the risk of infection:

Regular handwashing with soap and water

Covering your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze

Avoiding close contact with unwell people

Maintaining good ventilation in indoor spaces

People experiencing flu-like symptoms are also advised to avoid unnecessary close contact with others and stay home when possible.

Wearing a well-fitting mask in crowded or poorly ventilated settings may provide additional protection, especially for people at higher risk of complications.

Doctors also stress the importance of seeking medical attention when symptoms are severe or worsening. Difficulty breathing, persistent chest pain, severe weakness or dehydration can be warning signs that require prompt medical evaluation.

Vaccination remains an important tool for preventing severe influenza illness. People who are at higher risk should discuss seasonal influenza vaccination with a qualified healthcare professional.

Health experts caution against self-medicating with antibiotics, as antibiotics do not treat viral infections such as influenza.

Anyone with significant or persistent symptoms should seek advice from a doctor rather than relying solely on home remedies or medication without professional guidance.